"I'm stun-locked" - Twitch streamer Emiru reacts after Pokimane says she would "date" her

Popular Twitch streamer Emily "Emiru" was rendered speechless after reading what Imane "Pokimane" wrote in her chat room. During a livestream on November 3, 2023, Emiru received a donation from a viewer who inquired what her name would have been if she had been born as a male. The One True King (OTK) co-owner responded by saying:

"'Do you think your name would be Bobby if you were a guy? I think it would.' No. But, my parents did think I was going to be a guy, and I was going to be named Noah. N-o-a-h. Imagine me, a motherf**ker named Noah. Hah!"

Emiru's attention was then drawn to her Twitch chat, and she realized that Pokimane was watching her livestream. In one of the comments, the Moroccan-Canadian personality stated that she would "date" the streamer.

She wrote:

"I'd date you as a man. Or a woman TBH (to be honest) LMAO, that emote face."

The professional cosplayer was shocked after reading this and exclaimed:

"I'm stun-locked. Oh, hi Poki! What's up? Hi. I saw someone say, 'She doesn't know you.' Dude, shut up! Hi, Poki, want to play World of Warcraft?"

Screenshot from Emiru's recent livestream, during which Pokimane commented in her Twitch chat (Image via Emiru/Twitch)

"Pokiru would be a magnificent ship" - Fans react to Pokimane saying she would "date" Emiru

The Twitch streamers' interaction has received significant traction in the YouTube comments section. One fan jokingly stated that Emiru had "peaked" and that no other moment could "top" it:

A fan claiming that Emiru had "peaked" (Image via iLoooveClips/YouTube)

Another community member was amused by the Twitch emote Pokimane shared in Emiru's chat room:

User @gokussl commenting on the emote Pokimane shared in Emiru's chat (Image via iLoooveClips/YouTube)

Meanwhile, YouTube user @Jacuzzi89 wrote:

"Pokiru would be a magnificent ship."

YouTube community chimes in on the Twitch streamers' interaction (Image via iLoooveClips/YouTube)

Some of the more pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

Some of the more relevant fan reactions (Image via iLoooveClips/YouTube)

Emiru is a well-known Twitch personality who has been broadcasting on the platform since 2015. She currently has 1,302,035 followers and averages over 16k viewers per stream.

In addition to being a cosplayer and Just Chatting content creator, Emily is also an avid gamer. She has played a variety of popular games such as League of Legends, World of Warcraft, Dark Souls series, Overwatch 2, and Super Mario 64 on her channel.