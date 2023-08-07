5 Twitch streamers who had the most hilarious reactions to Baldur's Gate 3's viral nudity options

Baldur's Gate 3 has been the talk of the town ever since its release on August 3, 2023, with numerous Twitch streamers playing the critically acclaimed role-playing game on their channels. While the story and character progression has been discussed, the title's other features (nudity options and explicit content) have taken over the internet.

This article will go over the top five viral clips featuring prominent Twitch streamers like Michael "Shroud," Chance "Sodapoppin," and Ben "CohhCarnage's" reactions to the aforementioned content, which have received hundreds of thousands of views. Additionally, we'll also take a look at what the online community on social media had to say.

Note: Twitch clips and livestreams mentioned in this article contain in-game nudity. Viewer discretion is advised.

MissMikkaa, Sodapoppin, Shroud, and more Twitch streamers had hilarious reactions to Baldur's Gate 3's viral nudity options

5: MissMikkaa

MissMikkaa is a well-known content creator, best known for taking on various challenges in Soulsborne titles. Her popularity skyrocketed when hosted the "Ultimate Challenge Run" in Elden Ring, which required her to play two instances of the open-world title with two different controllers. One playthrough was done using the Sony DualSense controller, while the other needed her to use a Dance Pad.

She embarked on her Baldur's Gate 3 adventure on August 3, 2023. A moment from her livestream has since gone viral when she was creating a character. While scrolling through different options, MissMikkaa saw the "hide clothes" option but decided not to click it.

Readers can click here to access the streamer's VOD (Timestamp: 02:47:40).

However, her curiosity won out, and she ended up clicking the toggle. Upon seeing the in-game character, the Twitch streamer let out a loud squeal and exclaimed:

"How can I change my... I'm serious, though. How do I change my... I don't want to press the hide clothes option. Wait, what happens if I... (the streamer clicks on the hide clothes option) *Loud squeal*"

4: AnnieFuchsia

Annie "AnnieFuchsia" is a renowned World of Warcraft Twitch streamer who began playing Baldur's Gate 3 on the day it was released. She, like MissMikkaa, chose to click on the "hide clothes" option while creating a new character.

Before checking out all the available options, AnnieFuchsia asked her younger audience to either "close their eyes" or leave the broadcast for a few moments.

She said:

"There is no... no, there is absolutely no way! Everyone under 18, close your eyes. Leave the stream. Okay, this is number one option. Number two - what happened?! Three... oh! Okay, I think we're adding hair? Okay, we're done. Hiding clothes - I mean, showing clothes. Okay, it's done."

3: Shroud

Esports veteran Shroud found himself in a peculiar situation when he was creating a Half-Elf Sorcerer. The variety of customization options had the Twitch streamer enthralled, and at one point, he inadvertently clicked the "hide clothes" option.

After seeing what the button did, Shroud said:

"Whoa! Sorry! Didn't realize we had that kind of option in this game. What the f**k?! Hold up. I thought 'hide clothes' meant, like, you know, just in your, like, trouser. (The streamer starts laughing) Hold on, I've got to take a look."

Readers can click here to access the streamer's VOD (Timestamp: 01:30:50).

Shroud's reaction to Baldur's Gate 3's nudity options went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the online community said:

Reddit community discussing the Twitch streamer's reaction to Baldur's Gate 3's content (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

2: Sodapoppin

One True King co-owner Chance "Sodapoppin" played Baldur's Gate 3 with his significant other and fellow Twitch streamer Veibae. He chose to play as a Druid and was astounded by the variety of options available for players to select as their preferred genitalia.

Readers can click here to access the streamer's VOD (Timestamp: 02:01:30).

The Austin, Texas-based personality then remarked:

"Genitals. Massive d**k! Huge! Wait, what?! P*nis B? P*nis C. P*nis D! E. I've got p*nis options! V*lvas? P*nis C for Chance? I think I want to go (with) p*nis C."

1: CohhCarnage

At the time of writing, Ben "CohhCarnage's" reaction to the explicit content in Baldur's Gate 3 was the most popular Twitch clip. The 39-year-old was watching the Panel From Hell showcase when the infamous romance scene between Astarion and Halsin was revealed for the first time.

The minute-long video has since received over 210,000 views, with CohhCarnage questioning the legality of the game's contents:

"It's all about player choice. Right? It's all about player choice. Is it legal to show this in the United States? I think there actually might be laws against it. 'It's a gray area.' Oh, my lord, dude!"

Interestingly, CohhCarnage appears in Baldur's Gate 3 as Naaber. Readers interested in learning more about the Twitch personality's appearance in the game can do so by clicking here.