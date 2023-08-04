"Hide clothes, ahh!": Twitch streamers Shroud, Sodapoppin, and others react to wide range of nudity options in Baldur's Gate 3

With the highly successful release of Baldur's Gate 3, many Twitch streamers have been playing the game on livestream, but some got the shock of their lives after toggling the nudity options for their characters. Big names such as Shroud and Sodapoppin were among the streamers who had some interesting reactions when they realized they could 'Hide Clothes' while creating their character.

As one of the most comprehensive Dungeons and Dragons games out there, Baldur's Gate 3 has a very wide variety of character customization options. This includes choosing from different types of genitals for player characters. Of course, this is unnecessary for those who intend to be fully clothed all the time, but the 'Hide Clothes' option in the character creator caused many inquisitive streamers to accidentally flash their audience even before the game started.

While streamers such as Sodapoppin embraced it, looking through the different options provided by Larian Studios, others such as AnneFuchsia were quite surprised and cried out in shock after toggling the nudity option:

"Hide clothes, ahh! There is no way, there is no, no, no. There is absolutely no way."

Note: In-game nudity ahead. Viewer's discretion is advised.

The World of Warcraft streamer wasn't alone, with FPS-king Shroud also having a similar experience while trying out the character creator in the game. As a popular streamer, thousands of viewers were watching when he inadvertently toggled the nudity option. This led to a viral clip shared in a Reddit post that gained some traction titled Shroud acting surprised after "accidentally" clicking the "hide clothes" button.

The clip in question has received over 100,000 views in the day since it was shared by the Twitch community.

"I think I am going to go with Penis C": Twitch streamer Sodapoppin while creating his Baldur's Gate 3 character

Larian Studios has been receiving a lot of praise for their work on the third iteration of the classic franchise Baldur's Gate, which first came out back in 1998. The recent game has even been called an anomaly by other developers who have been widely criticized for trying to undermine its achievements.

With a robust class system that changes how the game plays out in several different ways, Baldur's Gate 3 has technically been out for years in early access but finally got its full release on August 3. Since then, it has seen immense popularity, with people commenting on its RPG elements.

Character creation is a major part of table-top RPGs, and Larian Studios has given players a lot of options to customize their in-game characters as they see fit. This includes the option to choose from a number of genitalia. Even the streamers who were initially taken aback by the Hide Clothing option came around to explore the various options.

OTK member and co-owner Chance "Sodapoppin" was mildly surprised as to why Baldur's Gate 3 had so many options in this case, saying:

"Penis A, Penis B, Penis C, D, E... I've got penis options. Vulvas... Penis C for Chance? I think I'm gonna go Penis C."

For those players confused about which class to start their Baldur's Gate 3 journey with, here's our in-depth class tier list to help you choose from the several classes and subclasses in the game.