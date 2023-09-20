"I'm not surprised" - Asmongold weighs in on Baldur's Gate 3's player count overtaking Starfield's

Twitch sensation Zack "Asmongold" went live on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr, on September 19, 2023. While browsing his official subreddit, the content creator discovered some Steam statistics, displaying the player count of this year's most popular games, Baldur's Gate 3 and Starfield. It stated that the Larian Studios-developed title had surpassed the Bethesda game by a significant margin.

Here's what the Reddit post detailed:

Game Followers Peak Today Baldur's Gate 3 649,923 396,702 Starfield 454,774 248,540

The Austin, Texas native was amused to see this data and commented:

"'Baldur's Gate 3 pulled ahead of Starfield in sales today for the first time, showing the incredible legs of Larian's product.' Number four was Starfield. Holy s**t! Look at that! Peak today... I'm not surprised. I'm really not!"

"You're probably going to see more of that" - Asmongold on Baldur's Gate 3 overtaking Starfield in popularity

Asmongold has been quite vocal about his opinions regarding Baldur's Gate 3 and Starfield since their release. On August 3, 2023, he praised the CRPG (computer role-playing game) for not having any microtransactions and urged his fans to support the developers.

He said:

"'Are there any in-game purchases? No there are no in-game purchases in our game. We believe in providing a complete and immersive gaming experience without the need for additional purchases...' Bro, I might just buy this game and never play it, just as like a, 'Yeah, keep it up! Good.'"

However, when it came to Starfield, the One True King (OTK) co-founder had mixed feelings. He believed the plot of the space exploration title was "dumb," elaborating:

"The storyline, I literally do not give a f**k. It's obviously a plot device. It was dumb. Like, I don't care about it. Just take me to the next area, allow me to continue the grand adventure... it's not that it's boring, I just don't care."

The two popular games were brought up again during a recent livestream when he was reviewing posts on his official subreddit. After seeing that Baldur's Gate 3 had surpassed Starfield in terms of player count and popularity, Asmongold said:

"And, to be honest, guys, I think you're probably going to see more of that. Because once the game gets more popular, then more people are going to hear about it. And then, they're going to f**king play it. It's just that simple!"

Timestamp: 01:08:50

Fans react to Asmongold's take

The 32-year-old's video has generated quite a lot of traction on YouTube, with over 500 fans sharing their thoughts in the comments section. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent ones:

In addition to Asmongold, esports veteran Michael "Shroud" also compared Baldur's Gate 3 to Starfield. According to him, the Larian Studios-developed title is the "game of the decade" because of the level of freedom it offers players.