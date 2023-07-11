Esports & Gaming
"I'm turning white" - KSI responds to fans expressing concerns about possible vitiligo disease

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Jul 11, 2023 07:28 GMT
KSI responds to fans raising concerns over possible skin condition (Image via Sportskeeda)
British YouTuber and boxer JJ "KSI" has responded to his fans expressing concerns about a potential skin condition or vitiligo. This comes after the YouTuber posted a photo of his hand, revealing a noticeable lightened spot. Typically, vitiligo begins with irregular depigmentation of the skin in different areas of the body during its initial stages.

I seem to be turning white… https://t.co/XTA49bH2Nr

Nevertheless, it should be noted that there is no confirmation that he actually has the same condition. In a lighthearted manner, KSI playfully described himself by stating:

"I'm turning white"
Does KSI have vitiligo? Doctor recommends YouTuber to get medical attention

KSI's recent social media post discussing a light spot on his hand has sparked concerns about a potential skin condition such as vitiligo. This caught the attention of a doctor who posted on JJ's official subreddit, suggesting that he should have it examined by a dermatologist. They wrote:

"I’m writing this to let you know that you should get this tested with a dermatologist and preferably undergo an examination called a “wood lamp” test. This will allow the doctor to identify possible causes of whitening of the skin."

Additionally, the doctor mentioned that if JJ begins depigmentation therapy as soon as possible, it may help prevent the condition from spreading further:

"It could be a case of Vitiligo (what MJ had). However, the earlier you are diagnosed the sooner you can start depigmentation therapy."
Get it tested JJ…(Doctor Here) by u/Matthew2210 in ksi

KSI reacted to the post on his latest YouTube upload, stating that he doesn't wish to seek any help right away:

"I don't know if I can be ar*ed man. Look, if it gets like crazy, if it starts like taking over my whole body, then maybe then I'll start to actually give a sh*t. I appreciate the help though. A 'wood lamp test.' I will keep that in mind and yeah, when it gets mad, if it does go mad, then I'll make the necessary changes."

Here's what the fans said

Fans have shared both concerning and humorous reactions to the recent post of the white patch on his hand. Here are some of the notable ones:

Comment by u/NotJackV2 from discussion Get it tested JJ…(Doctor Here) in ksi
Comment by u/Saeed_Samoo from discussion Get it tested JJ…(Doctor Here) in ksi
Comment by u/Familiar_Visual_2216 from discussion Get it tested JJ…(Doctor Here) in ksi
@KSI Andrew Tate fans incoming with matrix allegations
@KSI jj in a few weeks : https://t.co/yZbfC9Qelb
@KSI Dermatologist here! You should get evaluated with something called a 'Wood's Lamp' by a derm. This light can help identify vitiligo (what MJ had) v other causes of skin whitening. There's a bunch of treatments available once diagnosed. Drop me a DM if you need specific advice! https://t.co/kiLXK1pV4W

JJ has a packed schedule for the remainder of 2023. In September, he is set to participate in the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match 2023. Furthermore, ongoing contract discussions with Tommy Fury indicate the possibility of the YouTuber's return to the boxing ring later this year.

