"I was not about to meet him. I was lying" - IShowSpeed explains how the much-awaited meet-up with Ronaldo came to be

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" livestreamed for the first time since meeting his long-time idol Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's latest match against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 17. Darren shared the exciting story behind their unexpected meeting, revealing that even he was surprised to have met Ronaldo.

IShowSpeed admitted that he had titled the livestream "meeting Ronaldo" as a joke. He revealed that he had no concrete plans or expectations of actually meeting the player when he went live. He said:

"You remember in the stream I was like, 'Yo, chat, I'mma meet him.' Bro, I was lying to y'all. I was not about to meet him. I was lying."

IShowSpeed explains how a "kid" helped him meet Ronaldo

As those who watched the stream already know, it was indeed a random child in the crowd who pointed IShowSpeed in the direction where Ronaldo's family was seated, leading to the unexpected encounter. Explaining the incident, he said:

"Chat, the only reason why it happened was cause some kid was like, 'Yo bro, Ronaldo's brother up there.' Some random kid. Bro, if that kid would never said nothing, I would have never met Ronaldo."

He continued:

"He (Ronaldo's brother) says, 'Come up here.' Boom! Security took us up there. Then, I met the Ronaldo family. Boom! After I met the Ronaldo family, I was talking to Rui Costa (former footballer)."

He then explained Rui Costa invited him downstairs, where the players were situated. He added:

"Then, outta nowhere, I'm waiting, Rafael Leao pulls up with a Mercedes - 'What's good brother,' blah, blah, blah, we chat, I say, 'What's up' to Felix. We chat."

He then described his internal state upon realizing that he was going to meet his idol:

"Rafael Leao comes up to this car, I'm like, 'Bro, who is that?' Like, I don't know who it was. He (Ronaldo) rolled down the window. My heart dropped to my a**."

What the fans said

The clip generated a plethora of reactions from his fans, many of whom congratulated the streamer on finally meeting Cristiano Ronaldo. Here are some of the top comments:

In an exciting new update, KSI confirmed that IShowSpeed will be participating in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023. KSI had challenged the streamer to complete 20 keepie puppies in exchange for an invitation to the event. Darren then recorded himself successfully completing the task and tweeted the clip to KSI.

