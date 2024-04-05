"I might have to go to the hospital" - xQc suffers "massive vertigo" on livestream, claims he's losing balance because of ear infection

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc's" livestream on April 5, 2024, took a serious tone. While reacting to videos, the content creator sprung out of his chair and ran out of his room. The situation left the Kick chat room perplexed, with several live viewers wondering what had happened to the streamer.

When the 28-year-old returned, he claimed to have lost balance due to an ear infection. He additionally stated that he experienced "massive vertigo" during the broadcast.

xQc elaborated:

"Dude, this f**king... this f**king ear thing - I'm losing balance. Like... dude, it's like I'm on f**king... holy f**k! I just got a massive vertigo. Yo, dude, I might have to go to the hospital. I've got to go outside, holy f**k! Wait a minute. Be right back."

"I can't even see the screen properly" - xQc abruptly ends the livestream after suffering "massive vertigo"

xQc is one of the most popular streamers on Kick and Twitch, with millions of followers across multiple social media platforms. The content creator hosted a Just Chatting broadcast on the Stake-backed platform earlier today (April 5, 2024), when he reported experiencing "massive vertigo."

At the two-hour and 16-minute mark, the former Overwatch pro decided to cut short the livestream, stating that he was feeling unwell. Claiming that he was unable to see his computer's screen properly due to vertigo, he stated:

"Chat, I'm going to go lie down and f**king come back tomorrow. It's fine. All right, chat, I love you all. I can't. Listen, in the past, I've been sick, I can stream through anything. I cannot stream through this, it is not possible. It's too much. Chat, if I can see the screen and stream, it's fine. But this is just like... I can't even see the screen properly."

Timestamp: 02:16:25

xQc apologized for abruptly ending his livestream and added:

"Guys, I'm actually really sorry. I'm spinning, it's not getting better. It feels like I'm going to go... all right, I'm out. Okay, bye, chat."

He then stated that he planned to go to the emergency room:

"I'm actually about to go the f**king ER, to be honest."

This is not the first time xQc has discussed having an ear infection. On October 22, 2022, the Quebec native took to X to reveal that he had been diagnosed with a "double ear infection" following his COVID-19 recovery. He said his face was swollen and that talking and chewing hurt.