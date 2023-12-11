"I never expected this one bit" - Team Kick beats Team YouTube to win Ludwig’s Creator Dodgeball World Championship, fans react 

YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren has successfully wrapped up the Creator Dodgeball World Championship event for his streaming community. The entire six-hour stream can be found on Ahgren's YouTube and Twitch channels, and the ultimate winner of the tournament was Kick Streaming, the Stake-sponsored streaming platform.

Team Kick, composed of Nick "Sapnap," Caroline Kwan, Moe "Yassuo," Will Neff, and Moises Bournigal, faced against Team YouTube in the final. Reacting to the victory, one X user said:

"I never expected this one bit"

Fans react to Will Neff and Team Kick winning the event (Image via X/@MogulMoves)

Team Kick defeats Team YouTube, wins Ludwig's Creator Dodgeball World Championship

Ludwig Ahgren has once again achieved success with another noteworthy event. Following the triumph of the World's Greatest Gamer event in September, the YouTuber concluded the year with yet another competitive and engaging gathering.

For those who missed the tournament, it featured six competing teams: Team YouTube, Team Kick, Team Twitch, Team Podcasters, Team Facebook, and Team Mogul Chessboxers.

The two semifinals were battled out between Team YouTube (won 4-3), under Ludwig's leadership, and Team Chessboxing in the first semifinal, while the second semifinal witnessed a clash between Team Kick (won 7-0) and Team Twitch.

The final remained closely contested until the game's closing moments when Caroline Kwan executed an impressive catch, utilizing a rebound off her teammate Will Neff, leading to the elimination of a player from Team YouTube.

Team Kick wins the first-ever Creator Dodgeball World Championship (Image via X/@MogulMoves)

Ultimately, the situation boiled down to a 5-against-1 advantage in favor of Team Kick, with Ludwig being the sole remaining player for Team YouTube. The Stake-owned team secured a 5-2 victory as Ludwig failed to catch a looping ball aimed at him.

What did the fans say?

The first-ever Creator Dodgeball World Championship ended up garnering a multitude of reactions from the online community. Here are some of the relevant comments made on X:

Fans react to Team Kick's victory (Image via X/@MogulMoves)

This event marked the inaugural instance where Ludwig simultaneously streamed on his YouTube and Twitch channels, Mogul Moves. Notably, the streamer had previously signed an exclusive contract with the Google-owned platform, preventing him from streaming on Twitch. However, for this particular occasion, an exception was made.