Ludwig's Creator Dodgeball tournament: Date, time, livestream link, streamer participants, and more explored

Ludwig Ahgren, one of the biggest YouTube streamers, has returned with yet another exciting event, the Creator Dodgeball tournament. The 28-year-old is well-acquainted with organizing large-scale occasions, having previously orchestrated events like Mogul Money, the World's Greatest Gamer event, and the Chessboxing event.

Ahgren revealed the event's details last week on December 4, outlining a dodgeball tournament featuring six teams representing YouTube, Twitch, Kick, Mogul Chessboxers, Podcasters, and Facebook streamers.

When and where to watch Ludwig's Creator Dodgeball tournament?

Ludwig Ahgren is preparing to take part in one of his most significant streaming events to date alongside several notable personalities. The tournament is scheduled to take place tomorrow, December 10.

In a departure from the norm, Ahgren, who is an exclusive YouTube streamer, will be breaking new ground by streaming tomorrow's event on both YouTube and Twitch for the first time.

Ahgren departed from Twitch in 2021, and since then, his events have been exclusively livestreamed on YouTube. However, for the first time, he is expanding his reach by concurrently streaming on Twitch. His channel, Mogul Moves, boasts over 3.1 million followers on the platform.

Here's a link to his YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ludwig/streams

Here's a link to his Twitch channel: https://www.twitch.tv/mogulmoves

Who will participate in the Creator Dodgeball tournament?

As previously mentioned, the tournament is poised to showcase some of the most prominent names in the six different domains. Here is a list of all the content creators and streamers representing the teams:

YouTube:

Ludwig

Sykkuno

Valkyrae

Fuslie

LilyPichu

Twitch:

Dan Clancy

HasanAbi

Mizkif

Squeex

ExtraEmily

Kick:

Yassuo

Sapnap

Nadia

Mogul Chessboxing:

Myth

Samwitch

Stanz

Slime

Pointcrow

Podcasters:

Tednivison

Aiden

Envy

QTCinderella

AustinShow

Facebook:

Nick Allen

(Note: Each team will have five players. However, right now, two remaining players from Team Kick and four players from Team Facebook are yet to be officially announced)

What did the community say?

Ahgren's post has already garnered a slew of comments from the community (both from creators and fans). Here are some of the notable reactions to the X post:

Ahgren's biggest stream to date was his Mogul Chessboxing event, which was held in December 2022. The video-on-demand (VOD) for the stream can be found on his official YouTube channel, which boasts 5.5 million subscribers. The event managed to garner over 100K live viewers at the time.

The upcoming Creator Dodgeball event holds the promise of being substantial as well, but it remains to be seen if it can surpass the viewership numbers of his previous event.