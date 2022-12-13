"I am now the guy from Fortnite!": MrBeast hosting $1,000,000 tournament in Fortnite to commemorate his in-game skin

The MrBeast skin has finally been unveiled by Fortnite after the teaser for the Chapter 4 Season 1 trailer over a week ago. The popular YouTuber will also be hosting a big tournament with custom maps and a huge prize pool, with the winner getting the chance to take home a million dollars.

The tournament is called MrBeast's Extreme Survival Challenge and will begin on December 17. Quests styled around the creator of the year will also be released on the same date, allowing casual players to bag unique spray emotes and a loading screen for free.

Taking to Twitter, the YouTuber quipped that he is now the Fortnite guy and made an announcement to his 16.4 million followers that the $1,000,000 tournament starts this Saturday:

"I am now the guy from Fortnite! Also this Saturday we are hosting a $1,000,000 challenge in Fortnite that anyone can join

The popular YouTuber, businessman, and philanthropist joins the in-game Icon Series and players can begin using skins inspired by him starting December 14.

"JIMMY TO THE MOON": JoeWo, SypherPK, and others react on Twitter as MrBeast joins Fornite Icon Series

Jimmy Donaldson has become one of the most recognizable content creators in the last couple of years thanks to a number of viral videos. The American recently beat PewDiePie to become the first individual channel with the most YouTube subscribers at over 118 million.

It is no surprise, therefore, that MrBeast will join Fornite as part of their Icon Series skins with the likes of popular celebrities, artists, and sports stars such as LeBron James, Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, and Neymar Jr.

While his addition to the successful battle royale by Epic Games was expected with the launch of the new update, the tournament announcement has also caused quite a stir among players. Fans and fellow streamers such as SypherPK and JoeWo were quite ecstatic with the collaboration. Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

SypherPK @SypherPK @MrBeast This is going to be insane !! @MrBeast This is going to be insane !!

Squatingdog @thesquatingdog @MrBeast STOKED!! CONGRATS! Thanks for changing so many people's lives including mine. @MrBeast STOKED!! CONGRATS! Thanks for changing so many people's lives including mine.

Eye-catching, over-the-top titles are MrBeast's forte, and fans can expect his Fornite skins and the 'Make it Rain' emote to stay faithful to his brand. The million-dollar tournament is also right up the YouTuber's alley, considering that he is known for setting up challenges and competitions with absurd amounts of prize money.

Players looking to play MrBeast's Extreme Survival Challenge must have two-factor authentication enabled and verified on their Epic account as well as an account level of at least 15. The custom island will go live on December 13. The Island code is 7990-6907-8565.

