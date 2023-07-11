“I had to pay $50K fine” - IShowSpeed reveals he had to pay a fine for his stunt at the Rolling Loud concert

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" disclosed that he had to shell out a hefty fine of $50,000 due to his recent stunt at the Rolling Loud music festival in Portugal. For context, Darren was invited to perform on stage. However, during his performance, he spontaneously chose to crowd surf and leap directly into the audience.

The streamer's dangerous jump at the Rolling Loud music festival in Portugal posed a potential risk to himself and the audience, although no injuries occurred. Speaking about the consequences, he said:

“I had to pay a $50K fine because I did that.”

Speed reveals that his stage dive at Rolling Loud in Portugal resulted in him have to pay a 50K fine "I had to pay a $50,000 fine for doing that"

IShowSpeed reveals paying fine for his crowd-surfing antics

IShowSpeed has a history of engaging in reckless stunts, so he is familiar with having to own up to the consequences of his actions. This time around, his actions resulted in a substantial fine imposed by Portuguese authorities. Explaining the situation, he said:

"Chat, y'all know that I had to pay a $50K fine 'cause I did that. I had to pay a $50K fine because I did that, bro. It was like, because of the Portugal Law."

He continued:

"So, basically the Portugal Law statement said that, 'You cannot state yourself in a hypothetical statement.' So I had to pay a fine because of that."

Fans captured IShowSpeed's stage jump from various angles, and one of them even got uploaded as a short clip on his YouTube channel. The clip can be seen here:

Upon initial observation from the available angles, the streamer appeared to have fallen directly to the floor, but a subsequent angle showed that he was caught by fans and did not sustain any injuries.

What did fans say?

The news of the streamer paying a fine spread on Twitter, generating various responses. Here are a few examples:

ReacherX @ReacherX2 @IShowReports they see that he's a dumb kid, so they manipulate him to get money out of him easily, and I bet everyone in his circle does the same. @IShowReports they see that he's a dumb kid, so they manipulate him to get money out of him easily, and I bet everyone in his circle does the same.

What other stunts has the streamer done?

The streamer's penchant for stunts was seen in July 2022, when he decided to light a Pikachu-themed firecracker inside his own bedroom. This recklessness led to the fire department being called upon. In fact, he tried the same stunt again this year, but with the supervision of others.

In another incident, the streamer impulsively leaped headfirst toward his computer, crashing his entire setup and abruptly ending his stream. The latest instance of this occurred recently when he reached the remarkable milestone of 18 million subscribers on YouTube.

