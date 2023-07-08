"Mad man" - Fans react as IShowSpeed jumps into the crowd during the Rolling Loud concert

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" was one of the guest performers at the Rolling Loud music festival in Portugal. However, it wasn't his musical performance that made the headlines, but rather a daring crowd-surfing stunt he attempted by jumping straight into the audience on short notice.

Speedy HQ @iShowSpeedHQ SPEED JUMPED INTO THE CROWD AT ROLLING LOUD SPEED JUMPED INTO THE CROWD AT ROLLING LOUD https://t.co/sDYH6LqUeo

Long-time fans of the streamer are well aware that impulsive stunts are par for the course when it comes to him. Twitter was abuzz with clips of the incident, with one user expressing their thoughts by saying:

"Mad man"

IShowSpeed's crazy stunt at the Rolling Loud concert goes wrong, fans barely catch him

IShowSpeed is no stranger to attempting stunts that often go awry. For example, he lit a firecracker in his bedroom last year, resulting in the fire department being called upon. More recently, he achieved milestones of 17 and 18 million subscribers on YouTube, and on both occasions, he smashed headfirst into his streaming setup while celebrating.

Yesterday (July 7), at the Rolling Loud concert in Portugal, IShowSpeed attempted something similar when he directly jumped into the crowd. Fans captured the moment from various angles, and a video that was initially shared on Twitter made it seem like he descended straight to the ground after attempting the jump.

kira 👾 @kirawontmiss no one caught him LMFAOO no one caught him LMFAOO https://t.co/4SNQBIoD7T

However, another video of the incident taken from a different angle revealed that he didn't fall straight to the ground and was caught by the crowd. Thankfully, neither the streamer nor the people present were hurt. The security personnel acted swiftly to extract the YouTuber from the crowd for safety reasons. Here is a clip from a closer angle:

While crowd surfing is a common occurrence at concerts and music festivals, it also carries inherent risks due to the unpredictable nature of crowds.

"He thought he was Jeff Hardy" - Fans react to the clip

The stunt clips went viral on Twitter yesterday and today, with users uploading clips of the incident every hour. Fans flooded the replies, sharing their reactions and thoughts on the incident. Here are some notable ones:

Kirk Fletcher @kirkfletcher @IShowReports @kirawontmiss That angle shows it's quite a gap from the stage. Dude has to do a long jump just to reach them. @IShowReports @kirawontmiss That angle shows it's quite a gap from the stage. Dude has to do a long jump just to reach them.

IShowSpeed's recent visits to Portugal have proven to be quite fruitful for him. He attended the UEFA Euro Cup 2024 Qualifier between Portugal and Bosnia and Herzegovina last month. The highlight of the day was when he finally had the chance to meet his long-time idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, after the game.

