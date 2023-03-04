What happened at Rolling Loud? Playboi Carti death incident rumors swirl across internet

On Friday, March 3, 2023, the Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood saw American rapper Playboi Carti perform at Rolling Loud California on its first day. The live show was inarguably a hit, but it saw a brief halt amidst the 26-year-old rapper's performance.

Online, there were several reports of audience members getting harmed, and some social media sites even claimed that someone in the crowd had died. Albeit the performance resumed, the rumors did not stop as many netizens gave their reactions.

"Something crazy happened" - The unexpected halt during Playboi Carti's Rolling Loud California performance sparks rumors

As mentioned, the unexpected stoppage provided netizens with more than enough material to draw up speculation and their conclusions. As clips of Playboi Carti's performance were already making the rounds online, many tweeted reactions.

A user with the Twitter handle @BogdanDidic speculated about something crazy happening during the performance, as they wrote:

"Listen to this sh*t before they cut off the audio, something crazy happened."

At the same time, another user @Implmentl tweeted that the Woke Up Like This rapper was being "escorted out of Rolling Loud" while also writing about the multiple rumors of "people are being hurt and possible death" in the crowd.

RapTV's Twitter account informed its followers about the stoppage due to an emergency while suggesting that there were reports of an injury. Later, RapTV provided a statement to Playboi Carti, who was escorted off the stage:

"It's an emergency right now, someone's hurt in the f***ing crowd. Let's take a break right now."

Talking about the unplanned pause to Playboi Carti's Rolling Loud set, another netizen, @cz_binance__x_V, wrote:

"Kids getting crushed and one of them are seriously hurt but there might be more."

As multiple social media users on Twitter were speculating about the rumors of a potential death at the venue, a user with the handle @infeelsss wrote that no one was getting dead during the show. They tweeted:

"No one died.. a kid 11-15 was reportedly smashed and caused him to lose oxygen… he's receiving medical attention as we speak.."

The user later tweeted that the kid was "was 16yrs old and is doing better."

Many others reacted on Twitter, which reacted to the unconfirmed news and rumors about the halt. Readers can find them here:

The performance resumed later, as FlatBed Freestyle artist returned to the stage and even performed some of his new music at Rolling Loud California. As of this writing, the representatives of the international hip-hop music festival had not yet responded to the incident as Playboi Carti's performance and Day 1 of Rolling Loud California concluded.

However, it is not the first time Rolling Loud has seen such an incident, as last year, Travis Scott, 30, was sued for allegedly causing a stampede at the Miami festival. The lawsuit alleged that Scott continued to encourage the crowd by verbally and physically inciting concertgoers after police told him to stop as the audience had become uncontrollable and dangerous.

There were allegations that Scott caused multiple stampedes by egging on the crowd while many were already injured. However, the rapper's representatives claimed the suit was "another blatant, cynical attempt to attack Travis."

