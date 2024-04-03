"I would permaban all of you" - Trainwreckstv rants about Kick streamers like Adin Ross that push boundaries on stream

Tyler “Trainwreckstv” ranted hard during a recent Adin Ross Kick stream. The controversial content creator pulled Tyler in to discuss bans on the platform, and how inconsistent they were. The topic of discussion here was Cheesur, who allegedly made jokes about p*dophilia to underaged people on a video chatting platform.

Trainwreckstv made it clear in no uncertain terms, that if he had the power, he’d likely permanently ban people like Cheesur and Adin Ross who openly do whatever they want on Kick, with no regard to the rules:

“I would permaban all of you.”

Trainwreckstv shines a spotlight on Kick streamers that go too far out of bounds

(Clip begins at 1:22:28)

While discussing Cheesur's questionable actions and words, Trainwrecks and Adin Ross would discuss bans on the Kick streaming platform. While the website does have a fairly open policy where streamers can be free to express themselves, some content creators on Kick have been known to take it a step too far:

“And not only are they doing it, they’re bragging they can do it and nothing will happen. Do you know how disgusting that is? You know how f**king disgusting that is?”

Trainwreckstv didn’t give either streamer a chance to speak and continued about how content on Kick goes too far, for a remarkable number of streamers - without specifying names. He then told the two they should be grateful he doesn’t have moderation powers on the website:

“No no no, I don’t think you understand, it is disgusting. It is disgusting. It is trash content. It is disgusting. Honestly, ya’ll are lucky I don’t have any power in the moderation team. I would permaban all of you. You understand me?”

Many controversial streamers on Kick perform acts that would likely get them banned elsewhere, such as Vitaly. As Trainwreckstv put it, the content creators on Kick have the power to express themselves in any way they wish, but they tend to take it too far:

“It’s like, brother, you need to understand the line. We’re giving, we’re giving every creator freedom to create without fear, as long as they don’t cross a heinous, disgusting, extreme line. And they’re all crossing it. Do you understand? I’m confused. I’m confused! We give an inch, you take a mile. Why?”

While Cheesur would apologize for his actions, that didn’t stop Tyler from pointing out that many of the big names on Kick would have nowhere to go if they were permanently banned from the platform:

“I’m confused about what the other options are. Let’s say Kick bans you. Where are you gonna go? Twitch? Listen, none of these streamers that sit here and say this s**t, none of them will last even twenty minutes on Twitch.”

The streamer and co-founder of Kick made it clear to not just Adin Ross and Cheesur, but to anyone else listening, that many streamers on the platform take it too far in the search of clicks and popularity.