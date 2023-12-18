"I was so pissed" - Controversial Kick streamer Jon Zherka responds to Andrew Tate calling him a "clown"

Controversial Kick streamer Jon Zherka has responded to Andrew Tate's recent comments about him. For those unaware, the latter appeared as a guest on George Janko's podcast, during which he went off at popular content creators who tried to recreate his "red pill" content. Sharing his thoughts on streamers such as Ragnesh "N3on" and Jon Zherka, the "Top G" remarked:

"I think they're all different people. I don't pay attention to any of them. I don't want to insult anybody, I don't want to talk negatively about anything. Zherka is a clown. I mean, I'm just trying to be honest. I understand your question, but I don't see myself similar to any of them."

Jon Zherka reacted to Andrew Tate's clip during a recent Kick livestream and said:

"This is the one time he made me laugh. I was so pissed that I'm like, 'Whoa, his one good joke that he prepared.' You could tell he prepared it in front of the mirror. Right?"

"We're both jealous of each other" - Jon Zherka responds to Andrew Tate calling him a "clown"

Jon Zherka continued the conversation and explained how he was "different" from Andrew Tate. Claiming that the latter got "rejected" from the Fresh & Fit Podcast, the Kick streamer said:

"The difference from Zherka and Andrew Tate is - this guy, for four months, would get rejected by Fresh Fit Girls. Hit the pop off till they stopped responding to him. I saw the DMs. But, Zherka just went in, f**king took all the b**ches. So, in his head, he wants to be the player that gets all the girls like Zherka.

The 28-year-old then stated that he "wanted kickboxing skills" which Tate possessed, adding that both individuals were "jealous" of each other:

"And, I want the kickboxing skills and we're both jealous of each other. You know what I mean? It's like some f**king random bouncer, who is sick of women versus some bald dude who really got rejected hard, and who is sick of fighting. That's like, we want - you know what I mean?"

Jon Zherka continued:

"He would even do that trade. If he could make r*pe jokes with girls laughing, he'd be like, 'Oh s**t, I can get away with anything,' you know? He would make that trade. He would give me his combat skills."

Fans react to the streamer's response

The Kick streamer also responded to the post by writing:

Jon Zherka's comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Jon Zherka is a well-known personality in the livestreaming industry, best known for hosting Just Chatting and IRL broadcasts. He is a former Twitch streamer who got banned indefinitely from the Amazon-owned platform on February 25, 2023.