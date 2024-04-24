"I haven't really been happy with it" - Adin Ross calls for changes to Kick because of "inequality and favoritism" 

Adin Ross has called for changes to Kick because of "inequality and favoritism." On April 24, 2024, Ross posted a one-minute and 37-second video on his alternate X handle, @AR15thed3mon. After explaining why he wasn't livestreaming, the Florida native opened up about things that he "hadn't been happy with" in relation to the Stake-backed platform.

Expressing his desire to connect with Kick's employees, Ross stated:

"Hey guys, it's Adin. So, why am I not live? I've been waiting on my setup. I want to get on a call with some people over at Kick, and we want to talk over some stuff and I want to figure out ways to make Kick better. As you guys know, it's been going on in the streaming world lately, and you know, I haven't really been happy with it."

The content creator added:

"There's a lot of inequality. There's favoritism. And, I just wanted to kind of, you know, be basically steady and smooth."

"I know it's very ironic coming from me" - Adin Ross explains why there's "inequality and favoritism" on Kick by giving examples of streamers such as Konvy, SweaterGXD, and Cheesur

The video continued with Adin Ross praising Kick staff members, calling them "good overall." However, he voiced his dissatisfaction with certain decisions made by the platform.

The indefinitely banned Twitch personality cited Kick streamers Konvy and Nermin "Cheesur" as examples of those who, in his opinion, were not adequately punished for some of their actions on the website. He also mentioned Adrian "SweaterGXD," arguing that the content creator's suspension was unjustified.

Adin Ross said:

"Kick is amazing, guys. You know, great staff members that are funny that come in your chat, and you know, crack some jokes and stuff. They're just good overall. But, I don't agree with when, you know, Konvy deserves to be banned first of all... 100% deserves to be banned. But I don't agree that Konvy's been banned and Sweater's banned. Sweater does not deserve to be banned, by the way, because people do way worse and they're not banned."

Expand Tweet

Commenting on his friend, Cheesur, the 23-year-old remarked:

"And then you have someone, and I love you Cheesur, I'm sorry - but Cheesur, you're not banned at all but you've done way worse than all of them! I just kind of want equality. I want favoritism to not really be a thing on Kick."

Ross claimed that viewers may find his sentiments "ironic" and added:

"I know it's very ironic coming from me, but you know, I just want to basically... speak to the moderation team and I want to basically try to fix things on Kick, and for small to mid-sized creators."

At the end of the video, Adin Ross clarified that he was not going on strike but rather wanted to "talk things through" about specific aspects of Kick.