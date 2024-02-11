"Anything is possible" - Kick co-founder claims the platform turned down a $1 billion offer

On February 11, 2024, Kick co-founder Bijan Tehrani made some startling statements regarding the platform. Prominent esports personality Jake Lucky shared a minute-long clip from Adin Ross' broadcast, during which Tyler "Trainwreckstv" stated that the Florida native's equity on the platform would be worth "nine figures."

Responding to this, Bijan Tehrani claimed that the Stake-backed platform turned down a $1 billion offer. He added:

"We turned down $1b, anything is possible (Man shrugging emoji)."

Trainwreckstv claims Adin Ross could "easily hit" nine figures through his Kick equity

Bijan Tehrani's tweet, in which he claimed the platform "turned down $1b" (Image via Jake Lucky/X)

During a recent gambling livestream, Adin Ross and Trainwreckstv discussed current events in the content creation sphere, with the former claiming that Twitch is in "shambles." He elaborated:

"Yeah, Twitch is in f**king shambles. They have no money to pay these creators."

In response, Trainwreckstv commented on those who "laughed" at him and Adin Ross, remarking:

"Twitch is f**ked, bro. And, all those motherf**kers laughed at us, too. Look at us now. Literal equity owners, huh? Adin, look at that, bro. That's right! That's so hard, bro, and the company is doing so good well now. We're f**king good! We're set."

The permanently banned Twitch streamer then asked if he was making money from his ownership of the platform. At this point, Trainwrecktv claimed Adin Ross could "easily hit" nine figures with his equity.

He added:

"I think you're going to be hitting... let's see here - six, seven, eight, easily nine figures. I think, just from your Kick equity alone, you'll be at nine figures in the future. Like, in the next two, three, four, or five years. Easy!"

"It's not just Kick. They own equity of Stake" - Netizens chime in on Trainwreckstv's claims about Adin Ross' equity on the platform

Jake Lucky's tweet featuring Trainwreckstv and Adin Ross' conversation has attracted quite a lot of attention. According to X user @NSBrooklyn5, Kick does not make money and "might never make any profit":

X user @NSBrooklyn5's comment (Image via Jake Lucky/X)

User @HonorTheCall expressed doubt at the streamers' conversation and commented:

X user @HonorTheCall's comment (Image via Jake Lucky/X)

Meanwhile, X user @713carloss claimed that Trainwreckstv and Adin Ross have equity in Stake. They added:

"It's not just Kick. They own equity of Stake. One of the largest online regulated crypto gambling companies in the world."

X user @713carloss' comment (Image via Jake Lucky/X)

Some of the more pertinent reactions were along these lines:

In other news, Adin Ross became the first content creator on Kick to reach one million followers. During a livestream on February 6, 2024, the 23-year-old stated that he was "supposed to fail" after joining the platform.