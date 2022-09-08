"I ruined my life": IShowSpeed uses shot glass to plump up lips, regrets it instantly

American streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has quickly become one of the largest creators in the gaming scene. The streamer was recently urged to perform the "lip challenge," which has been an ongoing trend on TikTok. Although it is recommended to get the glass off one's lips after a few minutes, the YouTuber took things a step further by leaving it on for 15 minutes.

He reacted to the aftermath of keeping his lips in the glass for too long, saying:

"I ruined my life."

IShowSpeed leaves shot glass on lips for too long

The streamer is no stranger to playing with fire. Earlier this year, he was involved in another incident after lighting fireworks inside his room, which resulted in the fire department being called on.

Now, IShowSpeed is in another mess after leaving his lips inside a shot glass for too long. The challenge he undertook involves using a small container and getting the air out of it until a vacuum is created. This causes the lips to look fuller.

IShowSpeed left the glass on longer than the recommended time. The consequence of the experiment was disastrous as it led to the YouTuber's lips and voice being altered.

(Timestamp: 1:23:49)

He responded to the change in his lips, saying:

"What the f**k! What just happened to my lips.... Oh my god! I gotta go to the hospital, bruh!"

To top things off, fans and fellow streamer Adin Ross convinced him that it was permanent, causing him to break down in tears. However, the result is only temporary, and he is expected to be back streaming with his lips looking regular.

Fan reactions

Some fans in the comments section mentioned the dangers of the challenge. The clip was also shared on the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here are some of the reactions that were shared under the post:

Since he mellowed down as the stream progressed, so the Ohio-born streamer was regarded as safe. It remains to be seen if he offers any updates on his condition.

A content creator who's become huge recently, the primary reason behind IShowSpeed's exploding popularity involves how he reacts to things and his personality. While he might not be everyone's cup of tea, it goes without saying that his content has left many entertained.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh