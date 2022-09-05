Create

“ISHOWSPEED MADE HISTORY” - Fans react as IShowSpeed crosses the 11 million subscriber mark on YouTube

IShowSpeed reaches 11 million subscribers (Image via Sportskeeda)
IShowSpeed has now crossed 11 million subscribers on YouTube (Image via Sportskeeda)
Shreyan Mukherjee
Shreyan Mukherjee
ANALYST
Modified Sep 05, 2022 08:14 PM IST

Darren "IShowSpeed" is easily among the fastest-growing streamers on YouTube. Earlier this month, on September 3, the 19-year-old achieved yet another milestone after crossing the incredible 11 million subscriber mark on the red platform. Many controversies have marked Darren's rise, but his unique and over-the-top reactions have been extremely popular among the Gen Z audience.

According to Social Blade, the streamer used to average a monthly subscriber gain of 2-10K till early 2021. In June and July of the same year, the YouTuber amassed a mind-boggling 2 million subscribers. His growth did not peak there. Between January and March 2022, Darren gained almost 3.5 million subscribers.

Presently sitting at 11 million, a fan reacted to Darren achieving the feat by saying:

“ISHOWSPEED MADE HISTORY”
@ishowspeedsui ISHOWSPEED MADE HISTORY

IShowSpeed reaches yet another milestone

Reaching such an impossible number of subscribers is easier said than done. The same was the case with the Ohio-born YouTuber. The celebratory stream last week was interrupted by fans constantly trolling IShowSpeed. Nearing the 11 million figure, Darren's fans decided to unsubscribe from his channel to evoke a reaction from the streamer.

les go https://t.co/gdDPm9Hpgz

At one point, his subscriber count went from 10.9 million to 10.8 million, losing over 100K subscribers in seconds. This went on for several minutes before the accomplishment. To add to the hilarious to-and-fro of the numbers, Darren's reaction was equally comical.

He was so engrossed in the situation that he decided to make a faux call to the police on a special assignment. He implored the officer to arrest anyone who unsubscribed from his livestream after joining.

@ishowspeedsui twitter.com/FibbixFN/statu…

The streamer eventually did reach the incredible mark, however, only to be teased again by a drop in subscribers. Notwithstanding the achievement, he ended the stream by kicking the camera off the table, resulting in him going offline.

Fans react to the achievement

Fans have shared their reactions to the young and mercurial streamer reaching 11 million subscribers. As stated earlier, his growth is easily ranked among the best in the business. Here are some of the comments that fans made in acknowledgment of Darren achieving the feat:

@ishowspeedsui LET'S GOOOO SPEED.CAN WE GET MUCH HIGHER! https://t.co/JcgMKzcc2C
@ishowspeedsui proud son moment
@ishowspeedsui Congrats bby xx
@ishowspeedsui Congratulations my Boy, been there since 2k Days. Next Target 20M 🔜❤️
@ishowspeedsui sewwwwyyyyyyy
@ishowspeedsui Congrats speed thoughts on West Brom lad?
@ishowspeedsui Did you ever order your diamond play button
@ishowspeedsui proud of you bro. you deserve it. much love 🫶🏼
@ishowspeedsui Congrats king

IShowSpeed is expected to fly to the UK sometime this month. He was announced as one of the participants of the Sidemen Charity Football match, which is expected to be held on September 24. The match will be broadcast live on YouTube. It remains to be seen if the streamer will show off his signature Ronaldo celebration during the game.

Edited by R. Elahi

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...