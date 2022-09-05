“ISHOWSPEED MADE HISTORY” - Fans react as IShowSpeed crosses the 11 million subscriber mark on YouTube

Darren "IShowSpeed" is easily among the fastest-growing streamers on YouTube. Earlier this month, on September 3, the 19-year-old achieved yet another milestone after crossing the incredible 11 million subscriber mark on the red platform. Many controversies have marked Darren's rise, but his unique and over-the-top reactions have been extremely popular among the Gen Z audience.

According to Social Blade, the streamer used to average a monthly subscriber gain of 2-10K till early 2021. In June and July of the same year, the YouTuber amassed a mind-boggling 2 million subscribers. His growth did not peak there. Between January and March 2022, Darren gained almost 3.5 million subscribers.

Presently sitting at 11 million, a fan reacted to Darren achieving the feat by saying:

“ISHOWSPEED MADE HISTORY”

IShowSpeed reaches yet another milestone

Reaching such an impossible number of subscribers is easier said than done. The same was the case with the Ohio-born YouTuber. The celebratory stream last week was interrupted by fans constantly trolling IShowSpeed. Nearing the 11 million figure, Darren's fans decided to unsubscribe from his channel to evoke a reaction from the streamer.

At one point, his subscriber count went from 10.9 million to 10.8 million, losing over 100K subscribers in seconds. This went on for several minutes before the accomplishment. To add to the hilarious to-and-fro of the numbers, Darren's reaction was equally comical.

He was so engrossed in the situation that he decided to make a faux call to the police on a special assignment. He implored the officer to arrest anyone who unsubscribed from his livestream after joining.

The streamer eventually did reach the incredible mark, however, only to be teased again by a drop in subscribers. Notwithstanding the achievement, he ended the stream by kicking the camera off the table, resulting in him going offline.

Fans react to the achievement

Fans have shared their reactions to the young and mercurial streamer reaching 11 million subscribers. As stated earlier, his growth is easily ranked among the best in the business. Here are some of the comments that fans made in acknowledgment of Darren achieving the feat:

Santyno @Santynobvb @ishowspeedsui Congratulations my Boy, been there since 2k Days. Next Target 20M @ishowspeedsui Congratulations my Boy, been there since 2k Days. Next Target 20M 🔜❤️

. @hollowjestr @ishowspeedsui proud of you bro. you deserve it. much love 🫶🏼 @ishowspeedsui proud of you bro. you deserve it. much love 🫶🏼

IShowSpeed is expected to fly to the UK sometime this month. He was announced as one of the participants of the Sidemen Charity Football match, which is expected to be held on September 24. The match will be broadcast live on YouTube. It remains to be seen if the streamer will show off his signature Ronaldo celebration during the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi