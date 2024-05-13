"I signed it and I didn't read it" - xQc claims he signed contract with Marvel Rivals to refrain from criticizing the game

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" took to his stream recently to speak on Marvel Rivals, which is NetEase and Marvel Entertainment's upcoming third-person hero shooter game. The streamer got early access to the game keys. However, he also signed a playtest contract which refrained him from essentially saying anything negative about the game.

The only problem was that he did end up criticizing the game. xQc wasn't particularly impressed with the characters in the game, stating:

"I played the Marvel game at a higher rank. It's rough. I got to keep it a buck, I don't know if I will stream it today, to be honest. The game is a little bit imbalanced and what it does, it's the same characters and if you play out of meta, you kind of get completely f**king boned in."

xQc, however, later realized that he was not supposed to have critiqued the game due to the playtest agreement he had signed earlier. He admitted:

"Oh yeah, I forgot I signed the thing that says, 'Don't talk sh*t.' I didn't even know. I just signed it. They said, 'sign it, and you get a key to the game.' I signed it and I didn't read it."

What is the controversy involving Marvel Rivals' playtest contracts?

Marvel's newest venture into the realm of third-person hero shooter games, Marvel Rivals, has generated quite a bit of mixed reactions. However, the main attention has been due to the playtest agreements offered by the developers. Players who agreed to the contract are essentially prohibited from criticizing the game.

This was brought to light by Twitch streamer and gamer A_Seagull. He shared a snapshot of the contract on his X.com profile, revealing a clause that explicitly stated his inability to voice any negative feedback. One of the points in the contract read:

"Engaging in malicious comparisons with competitors or belittling the gameplay or differences of 'Marvel Rivals' or subjective negative reviews of the game."

A_Seagull reveals playtest contract which prohibits criticism (Image via X)

The flurry of criticism that followed this naturally elicited a response from the developers as well. they took to their official X.com account to state:

"We sincerely apologize for the confusion, suspicion, and frustration caused by these excessively restrictive terms and thank you for sharing with us."

The developers of the game apologize over the playtest contract controversy (Image via X)

For those curious, Marvel Rivals has not yet received an official release date. However, given that players currently have access to a beta version, it's likely not too far off. Nevertheless, the mixed reviews suggest that there's significant work to be done before its launch.