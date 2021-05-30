"I somehow want to get YouTube's Diamond Play Button and give it to my mother": Popular streamers Chapati Hindustani Gamer and Techno Gamerz share their dreams, friendship, and more

Indian content creators Chapati Hindustani Gamer and Techno Gamerz take center stage in the most recent exclusive episode of Game & Friends. In the interview with Sportskeeda's Himanshu, they shared their thoughts on various aspects, including their friendship, dreams, and more.

The YouTube Channel Techno Gamerz, run by Ujjwal Chaurasia, is one of India's most popular gaming channels. His content covers several titles, including his videos about GTA. In the past 12 months alone, he has gained more than 12 million subscribers.

Another famous Indian face in the gaming community is Chapati Hindustani Gamer, known mostly for creating Minecraft videos. It has been a very successful year for this content creator, who gained more than four million subscribers.

The following is a brief extract from the exclusive interview.

"I think there is a lot of scope in mobile gaming, and it is a good idea for Techno Gamerz to expand on it" – Chapati Hindustani Gamer

Q1. How long have you known each other, and how did you come across the other's video?

Ujjwal (Techno Gamerz): The first video I watched from Chapati Hindustani Gamer wasn't Minecraft but Fortnite. In that video, he was playing hide and seek. His videos from the 'hide and seek' series with Loggy have been a great pleasure to watch.

Chapati Hindustani Gamer: As I searched for GTA content, Ujjwal's videos caught my eye, and I thoroughly enjoyed them. Every episode had new content, just like a web series.

Q2. Both personally and in terms of content, what is one positive thing that you like about each other?

Chapati Hindustani Gamer: I like about Ujjwal because whenever I have texted him, he has been very helpful and has always responded positively.

Ujjwal (Techno Gamerz): I can say that Chapati bhai has a heart of gold. He is also quite consistent with his vlogs and videos. I would like to have consistency like him.

Q3. Is there any suggestion which you would like to give to one another?

Chapati Hindustani Gamer: I think there is a lot of potential in mobile gaming. Ujjwal has already made videos on several titles that have been well received in the past. So it's a good idea for him to expand on it.

Ujjwal (Techno Gamerz): I have nothing to suggest to Chapati Hindustani Gamer in terms of content. If he did face cams, it would make his videos more exciting to watch.

Q4. Who's your favorite superhero?

Ujjwal (Techno Gamerz): My favorite superheroes keep changing as new movies are released. However, after the last few ones that I've watched, I'd say Doctor Strange. Iron Man is one of my favorites too, but Doctor Strange is a different thing.

Chapati Hindustani Gamer: I generally do not watch a lot of films. If you consider Thanos a superhero, that would be my answer due to his abilities.

Q5. What would you choose between, Love or Money?

Ujjwal (Techno Gamerz): If it is true, then love or else money.

Chapati Hindustani Gamer: I already have both - love from you guys and $88 million in money (referring to the meme regarding the net worth).

Q6. What's one dream which is yet to be fulfilled?

Ujjwal (Techno Gamerz): There are many such dreams, and one of them is owning a supercar or luxury car. Although, I won't be in a hurry to do so, and I can wait for a long time to fulfill it. But, yes, that's one dream that I want to complete.

Chapati Hindustani Gamer: I want to go around the world and interact with people as I'm pretty passionate about traveling.

Q7. What was your favorite subject in school?

Ujjwal (Techno Gamerz): Till grade 10th, it was mathematics. However, after I started gaming, it didn't stay as my most-liked subject.

Chapati Hindustani Gamer: Throughout my school life, art remained my favorite subject. I used to make cartoon art, which you can also call doodling. I've also shown them to the audience on my other YouTube channel.

Q8. What is the first thing that comes to your mind when I say YouTube and Diamond, respectively?

Ujjawal (Techno Gamerz): When I think of YouTube, I think of my channel, videos, and other things like that.

Chapati Hindustani Gamer: Diamond Play Button. My goal is to get the Diamond Play Button and give it to my mother.