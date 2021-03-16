"I didn't tell my family about YouTube before 100k subscribers": Minecraft streamer Chapati Hindustani Gamer talks about his personal and professional life 

Chapati Hindustani Gamer, aka Pammi, is a content creator with more than 5 million subscribers on his YouTube Channel and over 200k followers on Instagram. The gamer primarily showcases Minecraft and GTA content.

He is one of the most loved Minecraft creators on the platform. He creates a lot of content with his brother Loggy, another trending creator with over 4 million subscribers. They collaborate quite often.

Here's an excerpt from an exclusive interview with the 32-year-old Gaming Icon from Wales. Sportskeeda's Ajay Assudani hosted the interview.

Chapati Hindustani Gamer bares it all in an exclusive interview

Q. How has the quarantine period been for you so far?

Chapati: Being a Gamer, my job does not require me to move out of the house, but it has affected my family. Even If we have to go out for groceries, we need to take care of certain things like masks, sanitizers and go for regular checks. Currently, there is a complete lockdown in my city, so everyone is at home.

Q. How was the support from your family when you initially started gaming?

Chapati: I didn't tell anyone before getting the silver play button from YouTube. Later, when I told them, it was easy for me to convince them by showing my achievement of 100k subscribers on YouTube. Since then, things have been going easy.

Advertisement

Q. What have you done as far as academics are concerned?

Chapati: I have completed my basic schooling like every normal child from Duffryn High School. Then, I had my college education in the field of Multimedia and Art. After that, I decided to be a content creator as Asian culture doesn't give much importance to the art field.

Q. What was the turning point of your career?

Chapati: The turning point would be when my videos started to trend, and I managed to get a growth of 500-600 subscribers daily on my channel. At that moment, I decided to continue this. I started seeing good scope in this.

Q. Who is your best friend in the gaming community & why?

Chapati: There are a lot of good friends of mine in the gaming community. Loggy would be my best friend as he is my brother and we live in the same house.

Q. Apart from yours, whose content do you love to watch as an audience?

Chapati: Every creator tries to deliver good quality content. But, as my main interest is in Minecraft and GTA, I sometimes watch Ujjwal's video as I find his storyline good. Though I rarely play Free Fire, I take tips from Total Gaming's videos when I play.

Advertisement

Q. Share your best Minecraft Moment of all time.

Chapati: I think the best Minecraft moment is at 2 AM when everyone is sleeping, but I am mining Diamonds.

Q. I have seen you play with many top-notch creators on YouTube; what are the processes like behind these collaborations?

Chapati: I keep collaborating with like-minded creators. I have done collaborations with Triggered Insaan, Total gaming, Rachitroo, Techno Gamerz, Loggy (he is my full-time content). There is no formal invitation to each other as such. It is just a friendly matter. For example, I call Nischay (Triggered Insaan) and ask, "Video banani hai bhai aaja (I want to make a video, come along)."

Q. Who is your favorite creator to collaborate with?

Chapati: I have had the opportunity to collaborate with Nischay (Triggered Insaan) a few times. My synergy matches with his.

Q. What is your Minecraft seed?

Chapati: I used to tell it to everyone earlier, but some of the Minecraft Pros told me not to share it due to some private reasons.

Q. How can others join your Minecraft server?

Advertisement

Chapati: We don't have a public server as of now; it is currently a work in progress. The main problem is we are here in England, while the audience is based in India. If we create a server in India, we won't be able to join it due to ping lag issues, while on the other hand, if we create a server here in the UK, then the Indian audience won't be able to join.

We are figuring out how to find a country in between. We've tried two to three destinations in between, but it didn't provide good results.

Q. What question do fans ask you the most & what is its answer?

Chapati: My viewers always ask me to make videos using facecam, although my face is already out, and there's nothing to hide about it. But generally, I avoid making videos with my face as people are already connected to the screen elements.

I believe adding my face in Minecraft gameplay storyline videos will disrupt the connection. People are connected to it. Like, they know this skin is mine, and the other one is of Loggy, and this is our world.

Q. Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

Chapati: The future is very uncertain. I have already started to explore other genres of content. I believe that as soon as we grow, the interest in gaming goes on falling, considering me and the audience too.

I sometimes think about other content ideas. I like travelling a lot. I might change my content towards it in the future. I watch a lot of documentaries on television, which might be the reason for my interest in travelling.

Advertisement