"I could tell": Sneako claims IShowSpeed does not like him after recent meeting

Nicolas 'Nico' Kenn De Balinthazy, popularly known as Sneako, is a popular internet personality. He currently streams regularly on Rumble. In a recent livestream, the streamer was seen playing GTA RP and watching videos on social media. He later came across a clip of him dancing with Adin Ross and IShowSpeed at a recent Kanye West concert in Miami.

The YouTuber proceeded to tell his viewers that he felt iShowSpeed didn't like him. He spoke about meeting the 18-year-old at the event and how things were pretty awkward.

"I don't think Speed likes me. It's too bad because I like Speed as a streamer, I watch him all the time, and I think he's really funny. But, I could tell like when I shook his hand he's like....(enacting the interaction)"

The content creator laughed about the interaction and explained that he had nothing against IShowSpeed:

"I don't know, it could be like some streamer thing or just maybe just he was fu**ing with me but it was fun."

[Timestamp - 28:22]

"So extra": Viewers react to Sneako sharing his first interaction with IShowSpeed

Sneako has had his fair share of controversies with different streamers like KSI, HasanAbi, and Keemstar. He previously worked for MrBeast's team before starting his independent streaming career.

In his GTA RP stream, the content creator mentioned that he wasn't supposed to be at the Kanye West concert but just happened to get in somehow through people he met at the venue.

The clip of him talking about his first interaction with IShowSpeed has gone viral on social media after being posted by the popular X account @DramaAlert.

Many users commented on the post. This person said IShowSpeed is very "extra" for his reaction:

This X user stated that the YouTube star might have his reasons for reacting the way he did:

This person pointed out that IShowSpeed usually acts this way.

This fan saw the clip and thought Sneako looked like a good person.

Sneako has 367K followers on Rumble, where he regularly does IRL streams with content creators like N3on and plays GTA RP.