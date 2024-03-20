"I think they should make it free" - Asmongold plays WoW's battle royale mode Plunderstorm and gives his first impressions

Zack “Asmongold”’s latest stream featured WoW’s new game mode, Plunderstorm. In the 60-person battle royale mode, players create fresh characters and go into battle with the goal of being the last person standing. It’s something that’s really caught on since its launch on March 19, 2024, and while it’s a limited-time mode, there’s a lot of buzz around it.

The YouTuber seemed quite taken with Plunderstorm and gave his impressions of it throughout his stream. Overall, his thoughts were quite positive, but he's of the opinion that it should be a free mode to lure in more than just WoW fans:

“I think they should make it free in order to get all the random players to try it out.”

Asmongold offers his unfiltered thoughts on new WoW mode Plunderstorm

(Clip begins at 2:07:56)

While Asmongold highlighted his many problems with WoW in his most recent stream, he did have some positives to bring up, as it pertained to the special, limited-time Plunderstorm mode. This 60-man battle royale limited-time mode saw the OTK co-founder going at it alone, and alongside popular WoW content creator Esfand, in Plunderstorm Duos.

The streamer pointed out that though Plunderstorm primarily used assets and graphics from the Battle for Azeroth expansion, it’s still an enjoyable mode. It was clear from the clips used in the YouTube video that he was having a lot of fun, when he spoke about it:

“I’m gonna be honest, guys, I think it’s good.”

However, one of the downsides to Plunderstorm is that it only appeals to WoW players. You must have a World of Warcraft subscription to play this mode, so it’s not reaching out to a broader scope of players, as Asmongold pointed out in the stream:

“I think that they should make it free in order to get all the random players to try it out. Right now, this is only appealing to WoW players, because this is only for people who are already playing WoW. Well, you don’t make the circle bigger, by making the target audience only people inside the circle, do you?”

While Asmongold had previously been very critical of Diablo 4 and its future, he seemed to greatly enjoy the game's Plunderstorm mode.

“Because obviously, I think it needs a lot of work. Of course it needs a lot of work. This is, what an insanely good Day One though. This is a crazy day one.”

Asmongold would ultimately come out on top in at least one match. Only time will tell if Blizzard changes how accessible Plunderstorm is. Right now, it is a limited-time mode only for current WoW subscribers, its end date has yet to be revealed.