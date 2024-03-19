"I have almost no faith that it will be good" - Asmongold expresses pessimism about Diablo 4 ahead of Season 4 Campfire Chat

Zack “Asmongold” is never shy about his opinions, and he recently talked about Diablo 4. The streamer, well-known for being a World of Warcraft player/content creator, has expressed concern for a game that he wants to like. Unfortunately, after a few disappointing seasons of D4 content, many fans are not holding out hope, and Zack is equally pessimistic.

In his most recent Twitch stream, Asmongold reacted to a video by Darth Microtransaction TV, a popular action RPG content creator. Although Zack wants the game to be good, there were too many things he simply did not like:

“I have almost no faith that it will be good.”

Asmongold opens up about Diablo 4’s future in recent Twitch stream

(Clip begins at 3:30:01)

Towards the end of the Darth Microtransaction TV video, the content creator remarked that it could be the last chance to save Diablo 4, and Asmongold quickly offered his thoughts. While Season 2 of the Action RPG was received well, Seasons 1 and 3 have received incredibly negative reactions from the fanbase.

He opened up about Diablo 4 on his alternate zackrawrr channel:

“I genuinely, really want Diablo 4 to be a good game. I do. I have almost no faith that it will be good, because I don’t think any aspect of the game, other than some of the key art for the game is good.”

The Twitch streamer gave a long laundry list of things about the game that simply do not work for him. From the itemization to the story and the Diablo 4 campaign bosses, Asmongold was not impressed:

"I don’t think the story is good, I don’t think the nuts and bolts of the actual interactions of the gameplay is good, I don’t think that the itemization is good, I don’t think that the bosses are good, I don’t think that the mob types are good, I don’t think that the open-world events are good, I don’t think that the world bosses are good. I don’t think, I think the graphics of the game are great.”

Asmongold wasn’t done yet. He also talked about how bad some of the other features of the game (such as pet AI) are for Necromancers when using keyboard and mouse. While it works great on a controller, the inputs are frustrating for keyboard/mouse users, and Zack echoed their sentiments on his platform.

There are many that think this is Diablo 4’s last chance to make a positive impression on fans. They will simply have to wait until March 20, 2024, when the Campfire chat reveals more about Season 4.

Fans may also be interested in Asmongold's rant about microtransactions in Diablo 4.