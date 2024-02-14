"Mount costs more than the game" - Asmongold goes off at Diablo 4's new controversial $64.99 microtransaction

Zack “Asmongold” has never been shy regarding his opinions about games, and his latest target is Diablo 4. At the beginning of his February 13, 2024 stream, he was asked if he saw the new microtransaction mount for Diablo 4, which costs $64.99. The streamer and OTK co-owner decided to focus on that right away, and he wasn’t very impressed with Blizzard Entertainment’s decision.

While expensive microtransactions appear to be Diablo 4’s bread-and-butter, this one is a step too far for many fans of the game. This is on top of other problems he saw as he browsed through the game’s content. While discussing this latest microtransaction, the Vitreous Scourge mount, he went to look up the cost of the base game:

“So let me get this straight: The mount costs more than the game.”

Asmongold mocks the latest controversial microtransaction for Diablo 4

Towards the beginning of Asmongold’s stream, he took the time to highlight something that is terribly wrong with Diablo 4. Many of its microtransactions are incredibly expensive, but this latest Vitreous Scourge mount costs a whopping $64. This isn’t even the first expensive microtransaction the streamer called out for Diablo 4, either.

This microtransaction comes as a part of a bundle with 7,000 Platinum (real money currency), the mount, and the special bone cage armor pieces. The streamer would mock this microtransaction, calling Diablo 4 “saved”:

“Diablo 4 is saved. You didn’t think they could do it, they did. They added a new Vitreous Scourge mount. We’re looking at a $64.99 dollar horse. And you can see that, look at that. That is a beautiful horse. Oh wow, look at that.”

This particular microtransaction is a way to get people to buy the real-money currency and reward them with a horse, but many find it to be going too far. The streamer would be shocked to find that there wasn’t much outcry, at least on Reddit:

“How much is the game now? It’s $60! So let me get this straight: The mount costs more than the game. Let’s go ahead and see what the people on the subReddit say. I guess, like, literally nobody cares.”

While browsing the subReddit, Amongold found that instead, Diablo 4 fans were mad that the developers were using placeholder images in the current shop for the various new “Vitreous” prestige armor sets:

“So, basically, you have placeholder images in the store, you have a mount being sold in the game for more than the price of the actual game, everybody is leaving the game, nobody is playing Season 3.”

He would then learn that, even on a patch day, there were virtually no streamers playing on Twitch. Many would ultimately agree with Asmongold, thinking Blizzard has gone too far.

Here are a few reactions from his community. Many were shocked at how far microtransactions have come, while others highlighted much cheaper games and showed major signs of popularity, like Palworld.

Asmongold's fans voice their discontent. (Image via YouTube)

Blizzard's greed didn't impress Asmongold's fans (Image via YouTube)

As a content creator, Asmongold has never been shy about sharing his thoughts about Blizzard's practices and is unlikely to stop anytime soon. He's also vocal on other matters, such as commenting on how people’s comments against QTCinderella really went too far concerning the latest Streamer Awards.