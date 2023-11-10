"This mount is worth more than StarCraft II" - Asmongold calls Diablo 4's latest $64.99 microtransaction an "abomination"

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" has shared his thoughts on Diablo 4's latest microtransaction. During a livestream on November 9, 2023, the MMORPG streamer reacted to PirateSoftware's video, in which the YouTuber revealed that he worked overtime on StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty. He also disclosed that the real-time strategy game made less money than a $15 horse mount in World of Warcraft.

Asmongold was taken aback when he heard the former Blizzard Entertainment employee's revelations. He took the opportunity to discuss the Father's Judgement Collection in Diablo 4, which includes a matching mount. According to sources, the mount and 7,800 Platinum (Diablo 4's premium in-game currency) are included in the $64.99 bundle.

Referring to the microtransaction as an "abomination," the One True King (OTK) co-founder said:

"Did you guys see the new Diablo horse? Did you guys see this abomination? The new Father's Judgement Collection has a matching mount associated with it. The mount can be purchased in the bundle with 7,800 Platinum for $65. That's right, gentlemen. A $65 microtransaction horse! It's right here. It's in front of you. We can all see it. it's not like it's a meme or anything like that."

He added:

"This mount is worth more than StarCraft II. Like, f**k! This mount might be worth more than (World of Warcraft): Dragonflight, with the sales numbers. Holy s**t!"

"How many of you guys bought it?" - Asmongold gives his take on Diablo 4's latest microtransaction costing $64.99

After Asmongold stated that Diablo 4's Father's Judgement Collection was more expensive than StarCraft II, fans jokingly asked if the in-game item "cured cancer." The 32-year-old's response was:

"'Does it cure cancer?' No! It is the cancer. What are you talking about? There is another one, right there (The streamer hovers the mouse cursor over the Diablo 4 mount)."

The Austin, Texas-based personality then asked his Twitch audience how many people bought the bundle:

"How many of you guys bought it? Did anybody buy this? 'Yes.' Okay, most people didn't buy it."

Timestamp: 00:21:50

Asmongold also visited Diablo 4's official subreddit to see what the online community thought of the $64.99 microtransaction. However, he was unable to find a relevant thread on the forum.

The streamer continued the discussion, saying:

"Oh, man! We're not going to be able to see the thread about this s**t! Well, people were really upset about this. I'll tell you that. People were very angry about the price of this mount."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section featured over 805 reactions at the time of writing. Here's a snippet of some notable ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section discussing the streamer's clip (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

One viewer expressed surprise that the Diablo 4 microtransaction cost more than Baldur's Gate 3. Meanwhile, another fan commented that Blizzard Entertainment was charging $64.99 for something created by an AI in "five seconds."