"It's okay to not like games" - Asmongold gives his take on netizen wanting real-time combat to be added to Baldur's Gate 3

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" has shared his thoughts on a viral discussion about Baldur's Gate 3. For context, on September 27, 2023, X (formerly Twitter) user @SynthPotato tweeted that Larian Studios should invest "all profits" in developing a real-time combat mode for the CRPG (computer role-playing game). They added that the developer's sales could "probably triple" as a result of this addition.

They wrote:

"Hot take: Larian should add real-time combat to Baldur's Gate 3, Take all the profit from the game, and make it an option, I'd pay money for that as a DLC. A huge amount of players including myself who want to get into the game cannot due to turn-based. They'd probably triple their sales and be able to reach a much wider audience if they added that as an option, BG1 & BG2 weren't turn-based."

Asmongold reviewed the social media post during a livestream on September 28, 2023. He compared the situation to certain mechanics that were added to World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King to appeal to a broader audience.

Asmongold remarked:

"I remember whenever World of Warcraft made this option in Wrath of the Lich King, whenever they started designing a game for the people that didn't want to play it. It's okay to not like games. It's okay for a game to not appeal to you."

"I know what happened with WoW, and it was very bad" - Asmongold comments on gamer wanting the addition of real-time combat in Baldur's Gate 3

The conversation started at the three-hour mark of the livestream when Asmongold came across X user @SynthPotato's aforementioned post. After claiming that it is "okay" for people to dislike games, the Twitch streamer stated that Baldur's Gate 3 is successful because it is aware of its own identity.

He elaborated:

"Look at what happened with World of Warcraft and how problematic making anything in the game is. Because you have so many different groups of people that are trying to be served with the same game. The same thing. And, you can just never do it. And, I think something like Baldur's Gate 3 is successful because it knows what it is."

Timestamp: 03:11:35

Asmongold found gamers' request for a real-time combat mode in Baldur's Gate 3 to be "interesting." However, he did not think it was a "good idea":

"So, I did see this. I figured I would talk about it for a couple of minutes because I thought it was an interesting topic. But, yeah - I don't think this is a good."

The One True King (OTK) co-founder once again compared the situation to what happened in World of Warcraft, adding:

"Overall, I just don't... like, I always worry about whenever a game changes something that is, like, a core fundamental of its design, in order to appeal to a larger audience of people. Because I know it happened with WoW and it was very bad."

Fans react to the streamer's take

Asmongold's thoughts on the viral tweet have elicited over 2,000 reactions in the YouTube comments section. Here's what fans had to say:

YouTube community discussing the streamer's take on the viral clip (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

According to one viewer, the turn-based mode in Baldur's Gate 3 makes it "much more accessible" for casual players. Meanwhile, another community member stated that the players advocating for the inclusion of real-time combat were similar to those arguing that Souls-like games should have an easy mode.