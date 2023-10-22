"Would've been really nice if that was a reward" - Asmongold gives his take on Diablo 4 adding famous World of Warcraft mount for $25

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" reviewed the addition of a new mount in Diablo 4 during a recent livestream. While playing the ARPG (action role-playing game), Asmongold checked out the in-game shop and discovered that Blizzard Entertainment had added Invincible, one of the most popular mounts from World of Warcraft.

For those unaware, Invincible's Reins was introduced in World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King as a reward for defeating the expansion's main boss, Arthas Menethil. To this day, it remains a very sought-after collectible, with only a 1% chance of dropping.

The Austin, Texas-based personality was shocked to see the addition of the mount in Diablo 4. He also noticed that the Lich King's helmet, Domination Helm, and the iconic Frostmourne, were added as Mount Trophies.

While he believed it was "crazy" of the game developer to include a fan-favorite item from World of Warcraft, he stated it should have been available as a reward rather than a $25 purchase.

Asmongold said:

"I'm just saying, like... it would've been really nice if that was a reward for, you know, killing Duriel or something. You know? Like, I don't know. It would be better for the game. It would be, like, another motivating factor to get people to play."

Asmongold says it's "sad" game developers don't include things like Invincible as a reward and instead make them microtransactions

The discussion started at the five-hour mark of the livestream on October 20, 2023, when Asmongold checked out Diablo 4's shop. Upon seeing the "Invincible Aspect" mount, the streamer exclaimed:

"What the f**k?! Are you kidding me? Holy s**t! Oh, wow! That's actually pretty cool! Yeah, you get the helmet, too. Look at that. Looks better than it does in WoW. 'It's $25.' Is 2,500 Platinum - is that how much it is? Yeah, that's crazy. I didn't even know they added that. Yeah, wow! Holy s**t. That's pretty cool."

The One True King (OTK) co-founder then stated that it would have been "better for the game" if Blizzard Entertainment had added Invincible as a reward rather than a microtransaction. Continuing the conversation, he remarked:

"I think that developers don't really understand, kind of like they're - because you're comparing something that you wouldn't have had. So it's, like, trying to quantify something you use. But, like, I do think that you do lose a lot whenever you add stuff like that into the game, for like, money rather than a reward."

Timestamp: 05:05:25

Asmongold also explained why he thought it was "sad" that game developers make such decisions, saying:

"'They do understand.' Yeah, but it's just sad they don't do... they don't allow a lot of people to, like, get more cool stuff in-game. You know? It's not like I hate the game or something, right? It's just that I wish it was not like that. It's like every single thing you see in the store is the thing that's not in the game. So, it's kind of sad whenever there's something that's really cool in the store."

Fans react to Asmongold's take

The Twitch streamer's take on Invincible's inclusion as a paid mount in Diablo 4 has elicited over 720 reactions in the YouTube comments section. Here's a snapshot of some notable ones:

