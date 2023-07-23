"I don't think Diablo 4 is a 2.4" - Asmongold disagrees with Blizzard titles getting review-bombed amidst recent controversy surrounding the game

During a livestream on July 22, 2023, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" came across a post on his official subreddit that showed Blizzard Entertainment's games being review-bombed on Metacritic; this comes amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding Diablo 4. Here's how the Irvine-based company's prominent multiplayer titles were rated (note: these are user scores):

Diablo 4 - 2.4

Overwatch 2 - 1.4

Diablo Immortal - 0.3

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight - 3.4

Warcraft III: Reforged - 0.6

Asmongold was taken aback and shared his thoughts on the "protest reviews." He disagreed with netizens voting en masse against the aforementioned titles, claiming that nothing much could be done about it. He stated:

"I don't think that in any universe, Overwatch 2 is a 1.4 game. I don't think Dragonflight is a 3.4 and I don't think Diablo 4 is a 2.4. How do you deal with protest reviews? Which is basically what these people are doing. Right? They're giving it a review that is based off of something that doesn't really have to do with the game if they're review-bombs. You really can't! That's the truth. You really can't do much about it. You can't really stop people from doing that."

Asmongold gives his thoughts on Blizzard titles getting review-bombed following the Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.0 controversy

The discussion continued, with Asmongold claiming that reviews that give a game a perfect 10 or the lowest possible score are "garbage":

"I think that generally, people that rate things... a lot of 10 reviews, and I would say, pretty much all zero and one reviews... are garbage. I think that they are.

According to One True King (OTK)'s co-founder, the PC gaming platform, Steam, handles community reviews in the "right" way. He explained:

"I think that Steam does it right. Because on Steam, you can see how much time somebody actually played a game. And then, it's like, ' Okay, somebody played this game 0.6 hours and now they're talking about, like, the game is just terrible and everything about it is bad.'"

Asmongold added that gamers who review titles after spending less than an hour of playtime have a voice. However, he stated that he would not take their opinions as seriously as someone who had played the same game for 40 hours:

"Like, yes! Obviously, their opinion matters and that's their first impression of the game. But, you know, that review I wouldn't take as seriously as a person who gave a review after, like, 40 hours or something. You know, it provides a frame of reference for, like, how somebody feels about a game."

Asmongold's attention was drawn to a Twitch chatter who was criticizing Overwatch 2. The streamer confronted them, asking if they believed the hero-based shooter deserved a score of 1.4:

"'I've got 1,600 hours in Overwatch and Blizzard is ruining Overwatch. The balance of the game is totally f**ked right now.' Yeah. But, like, what would you rate the game? Right? Would you rate it, like, a 1.4 out of 10? Or, would you say it is a four or a five? I think a four or a five is much more reasonable. (The streamer glances at his Twitch chat) 'Solid seven.' I think a lot of people think it's probably a seven."

Fans react to Asmongold's take

Asmongold's thoughts on Blizzard games getting review-bombed elicited over 550 reactions in the YouTube comments section. Here's a snapshot of some notable ones:

One viewer considered review-bombing to be a "legitimate form" of protest. Meanwhile, another community member stated that Overwatch 2 "deserved" the 1.4 rating because the first-person shooter is "just a patch" that removed game features.