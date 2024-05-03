"I don't think that much value was lost here" - xQc reacts to Kaceytron's recent Twitch ban amid their ongoing feud

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has reacted to controversial internet personality Kacey "Kaceytron's" recent Twitch ban. For those unaware, on May 2, 2024, the automated X account, @StreamerBans, notified the community that Kaceytron had been suspended for the third time on the Amazon-owned platform.

During a Kick stream earlier today (May 3, 2024), xQc came across Kaceytron's ban on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Sharing his "biased perspective" on the situation, the former Overwatch pro remarked:

"Kaceytron banned. Oh... RIP bozo. It is what it is. I mean, it is what it is. I don't think that much value was lost here. But, I mean, that's my biased perspective. It is what it is."

xQc also stated that Kaceytron should have been penalized for "off-the-platform actions." He elaborated:

"Here is my take - she should have been banned for off-the-platform actions way before, to be honest. Maybe 15 to 20 times possibly because I think Twitch is supposed to uphold off-platform behavior and ban her for (it). (She) should have been banned way before!"

Why did xQc say Kaceytron should've been banned for "off-the-platform behavior"? Streamers' recent feud summarized

Twitch streamers xQc and Kaceytron recently got embroiled in a feud when the latter commented on Zack "Asmongold's" lifestyle. While referring to One True King (OTK) co-founder as a "disgusting man," Kacey tweeted:

"Asmongold hates himself more than what any of us ever could... just look at the lifestyle he chooses to live as a multi-millionaire. There is nothing that could be said to that disgusting man that could ever make him change his filthy, hateful, putrid ways. Just a real stinker."

xQc responded to Kaceytron's comments by saying she should "respect people's choices." Wondering why she was "mad" at the way Asmongold lived, the French-Canadian personality said:

"Money is financial freedom. Freedom is having the ability to choose what you want to do as much as possible. Why are you mad he lives the way he wants to? You have a lot of money too, yet you are overweight and choose to smoke weed all the time. Respect people's choices lady."

During a Twitch livestream on April 26, 2024, xQc disclosed that his ex-girlfriend, Sammy "Adept," was allegedly "setting up an appeal" in their legal battle and that he may have to return to court.

He once again spoke about Kaceytron and her decision to side with Adept, saying:

"She chooses to operate in bad faith and band with dumb f**k, and say dumb s**t. Also, she banded with the f**king court case loser. So... I don't know what you want from me. She just stood on the wrong side of history, tall and proud. Well, then... s**t! That's what it comes with, you know? She took a bunch of f**king bulls**t yapping from one side and then f**king... you know?"

Kaceytron responded to her third Twitch ban on May 2, 2024, by calling the platform's decision "absolutely ridiculous."