"I don't think you need to be married to have kids" - Valkyrae opens up about having children

During a recent livestream, YouTube star Rachell "Valkyrae" opened up about having children. While waiting in queue for the GTA 5 RP NoPixel 4.0 server, the Los Angeles-based personality noticed a comment from a live viewer, who asked if she had ever considered becoming a mother.

Valkyrae expressed her uncertainty about the situation, stating that she had been "very back and forth about it." She then explained her thoughts, saying:

"I don't know. I'm very back and forth about it. A part of me feels like, 'I'm too busy,' and then a part of me feels like, 'I don't want to.' And then, a part of me feels like, 'I could be a dope mom... if I really tried.' You know? And then, a part of me feels like, 'I'm too old.' And then, a part of me feels like, 'But, you can get a surrogate or adopt.' And then, a part of me feels like, 'I'm too busy.' And then, a part of me feels like, 'Well, I already have a fur dog.'"

She continued:

"And then, a part of me feels like, 'GTA! Video games!' And then, a part of me feels like, 'But they're so cute! I could be a good mom.' And then I change my mind again... and again."

Valkyrae's attention was then drawn to a fan's comment that read, "Marriage first." In response, the co-owner of 100 Thieves remarked:

"I don't think you need to be married to have kids. I feel like there are plenty of wonderful mothers out there and women, and also men, that take care of kids without having to be married. People that have gotten divorced for good causes. I don't think you need to be married to have kids."

"I definitely have the funds to raise a kid on my own" - Valkyrae talks about having children

Valkyrae was about 30 minutes into her livestream on May 13, 2024, when she discussed whether she wanted to have children. After claiming that marriage was unnecessary to have kids, the YouTube streamer stated that she had adequate funds to raise a child on her own.

She said:

"I definitely have the funds to raise a kid on my own if I needed to. I mean, I don't think I ever would. I genuinely don't think I ever would. I feel like I only would if I was actually in a, you know, a very long-term partnership. But, it is okay to be a single parent. It's absolutely okay!"

Timestamp: 00:29:00

According to Valkyrae, marriage is "overrated." She explained:

"Okay, I'm going to be honest with you guys, I think marriage is overrated. I said it. I said it! Listen, okay, I have my biases. Listen - my mom has been divorced three times and my dad has been divorced twice. And growing up, I've seen divorce throughout all of the people I've known and people I don't know a lot!"

Valkyrae is one of the most popular YouTube Gaming streamers, boasting over four million subscribers. She is best known for playing a variety of games, including Valorant, Grand Theft Auto 5, and Among Us.