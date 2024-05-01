“I don't think people would watch it” - FaZe Adapt explains why “trick-shotting” content is over

YouTuber and FaZe Clan member Alexander, better known as "FaZe Adapt," made a return to his YouTube channel after a hiatus to give his take on the current situation involving his organization. For those unaware, FaZe recently announced that they had let go of a lot of their creators. Adapt happened to be one of the few who survived.

In his recent YouTube video titled "Is FaZe Clan Over...," FaZe Adapt opened up about the transitional period that the organization is currently going through. He also mentioned that the clan is moving in a new direction and leaving behind the trickshot-centric content that was their magnum opus back when they were coming up. FaZe Adapt said:

"People are blinded by the 'illcam' days, the New York house. But those days don't exist anymore. We grew up, we are not sitting on SND 6-man trickshotting. Believe me, I love trick-shotting. I was a beast at it. It's not happening today and to tell you the truth, if we did, I don't think people would watch it."

"Changes need to be made" - FaZe Adapt speaks on FaZe Clan removing creators from their roster

(Timestamp: 02:57)

FaZe Clan has gone through quite a turbulent period over the past few years, teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. However, there has been a gradual change. Now under the leadership of one of its founding members, FaZe Banks, the organization has recently decided to part ways with some of its content creators.

Fans and the community were naturally quite taken aback at the decision, with some labeling it harsh. Responding to this criticism, FaZe Adapt said:

"I understand that people are mad, why people were upset at the announcement but the reality is that it is 2024 and changes need to me made. Drastic changes needed to be made if we want to do this right."

He added:

"All I will say is, just trust because that's what I am doing. We know what we are doing. Yeah, it sucks that people like Nordin and Teeqo aren't going to be a part of it. I wish they were, I wish we were all aligned but they left and I hope that changes."

Who are the creators let go by FaZe Clan?

FaZe Clan made an official announcement via their social media platforms, unveiling a list of 14 creators and streamers who they have decided to part ways with from the company. Here is the list:

Blaze

Booya

Cbass

Cizzorz

Faxuty

Flea

H1ghSky1

Kale1

Nate_Hill

Nio

Proze

Santana

Sway

Testy

Additionally, FaZe Clan has disclosed that four new members will be joining the clan, with three already announced. The three are Twitch streamers Plaqueboymax, SilkySzn, and Jasontheween.