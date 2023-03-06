"I thought you were better than that" - DrDisrespect teases "digital collectibles" worth $100K in Deadrop, leaves the community divided

Veteran streamer Guy "DrDisrespect" is no stranger to controversy. His recent Twitter post speculating about in-game extraction with digital collectible items worth $100,000 has now sparked debate within the gaming community.

He hinted at the idea of a blockchain-based system for such collectibles, though he did not directly confirm whether this would be incorporated into his upcoming game Deadrop.

The community is divided, with some eagerly anticipating the experience of owning valuable digital assets and others remaining skeptical about the concept and its potential impact on the gaming industry. One user lamented:

"NFT/blockchain gaming? I thought you were better than that. Was looking forward to your game, should’ve known better when you dropped exclusive NFT tokens for it."

Branden🧢 @Bdotslipp @DrDisrespect Ugh NFT/blockchain gaming? I thought you were better than that. Was looking forward to your game, should’ve known better when you dropped exclusive NFT tokens for it lol. @DrDisrespect Ugh NFT/blockchain gaming? I thought you were better than that. Was looking forward to your game, should’ve known better when you dropped exclusive NFT tokens for it lol.

What did DrDisrespect say about in-game "digital collectibles"?

DrDisrespect presented the idea of someone attempting to extract with a valuable item worth $100,000 on the blockchain, drawing attention to the potential entertainment value for both players and viewers alike. He also teased the emergence of a new PvP experience from this concept. He wrote:

"Imagine trying to ‘extract’ with an item you discovered worth $100,000 on the chain. Think about entertainment value as a viewer let alone player."

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect Imagine trying to ‘extract’ with an item you discovered worth $100,000 on the chain.



Think about entertainment value as a viewer let alone player.



A new pvp experience is upon us… Imagine trying to ‘extract’ with an item you discovered worth $100,000 on the chain.Think about entertainment value as a viewer let alone player.A new pvp experience is upon us…

Critics of the streamer called the idea a scam, questioning the value of digital assets and the practicality of implementing a blockchain-based system in a game. However, DrDisrespect hit back at such claims, hinting that he is simply exploring new possibilities within the gaming industry:

"The concept of digital collectibles in an online game is so exciting to me. Especially an extraction type of game. People saying scam and ‘ugh’ are just brain dead headline followers. Same people that spend a ton on skins for an annual release game. Same skins everyone has too."

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect The concept of digital collectibles in an online game is so exciting to me. Especially an extraction type of game.



People saying scam and ‘ugh’ are just brain dead headline followers. Same people that spend a ton on skins for an annual release game. Same skins everyone has too. The concept of digital collectibles in an online game is so exciting to me. Especially an extraction type of game.People saying scam and ‘ugh’ are just brain dead headline followers. Same people that spend a ton on skins for an annual release game. Same skins everyone has too.

In response to questions about the functionality of digital collectible assets worth $100,000 that he teased on Twitter, the streamer explained that they could have practical applications across different games and platforms without any time limitations.

"Multiple game/platform functionality. Imagine having a digital collectible that has functionality in a completely different game that comes out 7 years later."

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect @Grawlix Multiple game/platform functionality. Imagine having a digital collectible that has functionality in a completely different game that comes out 7 years later @Grawlix Multiple game/platform functionality. Imagine having a digital collectible that has functionality in a completely different game that comes out 7 years later

Here's what the streaming community thought about the idea

DrDisrespect's tweet generated a lot of interest and questions on Twitter. Here is what the gaming community had to say:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky This is frikin dope until 12 year old Billy decides to download a $5 cheat and ruins it for everyone else This is frikin dope until 12 year old Billy decides to download a $5 cheat and ruins it for everyone else https://t.co/p9MJaByNIK

Ravi (Vora.eth) @RaviVora



What a scam. @DrDisrespect I would absolutely hate to own the thing I paid for and be able to do whatever I wanted with it.What a scam. @DrDisrespect I would absolutely hate to own the thing I paid for and be able to do whatever I wanted with it.What a scam.

Albralelie @TSM_Albralelie @DrDisrespect Conceptually sounds okay. But realistically everyone and their mother will cheat in a game like this. How would you stop that problem when it already plagues games like tarkov and the cycle? Once real money is at stake the problem would be 100x worse imo. @DrDisrespect Conceptually sounds okay. But realistically everyone and their mother will cheat in a game like this. How would you stop that problem when it already plagues games like tarkov and the cycle? Once real money is at stake the problem would be 100x worse imo.

Albralelie @TSM_Albralelie @DrDisrespect Keep in mind though i'm typically a pessimist and try to find the holes in ideas like this because i know other people are doing the same but with bad intentions (cheating). If you could get this to work realistically while ensuring fair play, It'd be a great idea. @DrDisrespect Keep in mind though i'm typically a pessimist and try to find the holes in ideas like this because i know other people are doing the same but with bad intentions (cheating). If you could get this to work realistically while ensuring fair play, It'd be a great idea.

cagy @cagyjan1 @DrDisrespect YAYAYAYAYA Lets onboard millions of players doc. @DrDisrespect YAYAYAYAYA Lets onboard millions of players doc.

spaceGPT @spaceghost @DrDisrespect This has already been happening for two decades without blockchain. People are going to realize that NFTs are just another way for rich people like you to launder money. Are you really going treat your fans the same way other industries laundering money do? Like a strip club? @DrDisrespect This has already been happening for two decades without blockchain. People are going to realize that NFTs are just another way for rich people like you to launder money. Are you really going treat your fans the same way other industries laundering money do? Like a strip club?

Gothalion @Gothalion @DrDisrespect What happens when the person carrying it gets railed by a cheater? It’d suck losing it legit, but to shenanigans? That’d be a tough pill to swallow @DrDisrespect What happens when the person carrying it gets railed by a cheater? It’d suck losing it legit, but to shenanigans? That’d be a tough pill to swallow

For those curious about the progress of DrDisrespect's upcoming game, we know that Deadrop is still in the development phase. However, the streamer recently disclosed that his team had completed the "internal playtest." Read more about it here.

