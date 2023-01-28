Dr DisRespect gives an update on Deadrop, reveals finishing internal playtest

YouTube streamer and self-proclaimed 'two-time champ' Guy "Dr DisRespect" took to his Twitter account to give a brief update on his gaming project Deadrop, created by his own gaming studio Midnight Society.

Initially titled Project Moon, the game was re-labeled as Deadrop, which is described as an extraction shooter game. Despite currently being in the middle of development, a beta version was released for public use during the Founder's event in LA on July 30.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Dr DisRespect's game. Giving an update on the project, the YouTuber stated that his team has finished the "internal playtest." He tweeted:

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect



Just finished latest internal playtest and I can’t express how excited I am with the direction and progress of Deadrop.



Big year. What a week from the @12am team.Just finished latest internal playtest and I can’t express how excited I am with the direction and progress of Deadrop.Big year. What a week from the @12am team.Just finished latest internal playtest and I can’t express how excited I am with the direction and progress of Deadrop.Big year.

When will Dr DisRespect's Deadrop be released? Streamer gives update on developments

It has been almost a year and a half since Dr DisRespect announced working on an AAA game with his studio Midnight Society. Deadrop, albeit in its Beta version, is available for people with the Game Pass. The full version is not expected to be out until at least later this year. However, a 2024 release could also be on the cards.

The initial reaction to the game was rather mixed. Due to it being in the developmental stage, players have encountered a host of bugs and glitches. Additionally, there were a lot of critical comments about the VFX and game mechanics.

Despite having quite a lot of bugs, the game was dubbed as an ambitious project that appears to be welcomed by the gaming community. Guy has, in the past, opined on the gaming scenario going through a relative lull. Deadrop is the streamer's attempt at bringing a change to it. Speaking at the Founder's Event last year, the 40-year-old said:

"Now things are really gonna take off. It's nice, it feels really good and I think we have a concept that's...I mean...It will evolve and you know, hopefully make something that's very compelling..."

What genre does the game Deadrop belong to?

For those wondering, Deadrop will be an FPS extraction shooter game that will task the players to move vertically to accomplish their objectives. Regarding the game mechanics, Guy said:

"That's where we're eventually going to be dropping in or flying in or driving to...Extremely valuable loot, quests- Spread all the way through that thing; high value items, market places, pristine movement, vertical movement."

Fans react to the latest update

Seeing Dr DisRespect reveal that the internal playtest has been completed prompted a lot of reactions:

L4YER_CAK3 @layer_cake @DrDisrespect @12am Hell yeah Doc. You getting excited gets me excited. Can't wait for the next snap shot. @DrDisrespect @12am Hell yeah Doc. You getting excited gets me excited. Can't wait for the next snap shot.

Ratboy @MaximumTheRyan @DrDisrespect @12am The energy is incredible right now. It just keeps getting better. @DrDisrespect @12am The energy is incredible right now. It just keeps getting better.

MrRanchero @MrRancheroLive @DrDisrespect @12am Y’all have created a very dominant group of core experts that brings lots of passion in gaming and bringing all together for us gamers to play. 🫱🏼‍🫲🏽Firmhandshakes all around! @DrDisrespect @12am Y’all have created a very dominant group of core experts that brings lots of passion in gaming and bringing all together for us gamers to play. 🫱🏼‍🫲🏽Firmhandshakes all around!

Adam russell @DangerRuss2 @DrDisrespect @12am Game of the year and it's not even out yet...think about it...baby baby babybaby lookin real good @DrDisrespect @12am Game of the year and it's not even out yet...think about it...baby baby babybaby lookin real good

Deadrop is not the only project that Dr DisRespect announced last year. The mustached maverick also introduced his own liquor brand called Black Steel Bourbon in November 2022.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes