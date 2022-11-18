Dr DisRespect officially announces whiskey brand Black Steel Bourbon

YouTube Gaming star Guy "Dr DisRespect" has officially announced his very own whiskey brand called Black Steel Bourbon.
The company's official Twitter handle posted a video on Thursday promoting the product. Dr DisRespect even broke character and appeared in the video without his trademark wig, sunglasses, and red robe.
According to the official website of Black Steel Bourbon, the whiskey is only available for limited release. It is described as a "limited-release straight Kentucky small batch bourbon." The website currently shows that the product has been sold out due to high demand.
After the whiskey was sold on the very first day of its release, Dr DisRespect said:
"We've officially sold out. As avid Bourbon connoisseurs, Black Steel has been a passion project of ours for many years. Launch day was a success. The taste of victory has just begun."
What flavor does Dr DisRespect's Black Steel Bourbon have, and who distilled it?
According to Black Steel Bourbon's official website, the bourbon has a "wildly distinctive flavor profile." It has notes of "sweet grain," "charred wood," "green apple," "vanilla bean," and "citrus peel."
The description of the product partly reads:
"It's the perfect combination of artistry and tradition with an unconventional revamp of what it means to be a bourbon."
Marianne Eaves, reportedly the first female master distiller since Prohibition, distilled Black Steel Bourbon. She is reported to have been involved in behind-the-scenes work for the brand as early as May 2022.
Price and how to buy Black Steel Bourbon
Black Steel Bourbon can be bought exclusively from the brand's official website. However, as stated earlier, all stocks have been sold out due to high demand and limited supply.
The company is yet to announce when they plan to restock the product. Readers should note that buyers have to be above the age of 21 to purchase it.
As far as the price is concerned, Black Steel Bourbon is available for $64.99.
Here are all the areas the product ships to:
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Delaware
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kentucky
- Maine
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Texas
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
This is not the first time that Dr DisRespect has been involved in the drinks business. In April 2022, the YouTuber announced that he had partnered with G-Fuel to release his own flavor called Championship Citrus Cherry.
