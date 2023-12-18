"I thought I was dying": IShowSpeed reveals how a punch from KSI left him winded during the charity match

On December 15, 2023, Olajide "KSI," a YouTuber turned boxer, participated in a charity boxing match against streamer Darren "IShowSpeed." On December 16, 2023, in a recent livestream, the latter was reviewing clips and edits posted on his Discord server when he came across an edit from the fight. While watching it, he explained how much he struggled to breathe during the match, among other things.

The edit was posted on his server with the caption message, "He had years of experience, and you just three weeks of practice? With that, you were lit af." While speaking of the fight, he pointed towards his abdomen and explained the feeling of all the oxygen leaving his body. IShowSpeed also shared that he felt like he was dying after the punch by KSI. He said:

"He hit me like right there (pointing his abdomen) and I couldn't breathe. I couldn't breathe. It felt like all the oxygen just went out of my body and I was like, it felt like, I just exhaled like. I don't know it was weird as f**k. I thought I was dying bro."

[Timestamp: 29:26]

"Soul left his body": Viewers talk about IShowSpeed's reaction to KSI's body shot

The charity boxing match took place in London on December 15, 2023, and raised money for the Anthony Walker Foundation. The event was live-streamed on IShowSpeed's YouTube channel at 8 PM PST. The fight ended with KSI tapping out on the last round after seeing Darren struggling to breathe but still keeping up. In an interview with Fred Talks Fighting, KSI commended IShowSpeed's endurance and spoke about how the latter "has heart."

"He has a lot of heart. Even in the end when I had to forfeit, he didn't wanna quit. It's unbelievable man."

Speed's reaction to the edit of the fight from the recent stream has gone viral on social media after being posted by X channel @KSI Clips.

Expand Tweet

Upon watching the shared clip, one X user thought that Speed's soul left his body during the fight.

Expand Tweet

Many other X users and viewers had things to say about the clip and the fight. Some of them found IShowSpeed's reaction funny, while others spoke about how these commenters have never felt what the streamer must have gone through after being punched.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The charity boxing match was arranged after Speed challenged KSI to a sparring match on X. The pair have previously also collaborated for The Sidemen VS YouTube All-Stars charity football game, which was held on September 9, 2023.