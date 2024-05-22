"I thought you were mad about the KYS thing" - xQc addresses his defense of Adin Ross' viral homophobic rant

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has addressed his defense of Adin Ross' homophobic rant which recently went viral. For those unaware, on May 20, 2024, Adin Ross got into a heated argument with a Kick viewer who called out Tyler "Trainwreckstv." The Florida native was offended by the viewer's sentiments and referred to them using homophobic slurs.

While telling them to "kill themselves," Adin Ross remarked:

"Kill yourself, f*g."

On May 21, 2024, xQc discovered the 23-year-old's clip while browsing the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. The French-Canadian personality defended his friend, claiming that when someone threatens another person's life, "everything is on the table."

He said:

"If you go, and you threaten somebody's life, I don't give a f**k, you can tell them anything the f**k you want. Everything is on the table."

During the same livestream, xQc stated that he believed people were outraged by Adin Ross telling the viewer to "kill themselves" rather than the homophobic F-slur. The former Overwatch pro apologized, claiming he "got caught up with the video."

He stated:

"Oh! Okay, this is about the F-word, not the fact that he is... because I thought people were mad because he said KYS (Kill Yourself). My bad. Sorry, guys. Guys, I got so caught up with the video, chat, I thought you were mad about the KYS thing, not the F-word thing."

Timestamp: 00:40:25

"That's victimized bulls**t" - xQc comments on Kick viewer's criticisms about Trainwreckstv

After addressing his defense of Adin Ross' rant, xQc reacted to the Kick viewer's criticism about Trainwreckstv, who accused the streamer of making people "spend their entire paycheck" on gambling. They said:

"Dude, you literally feed on people becoming degenerates, middle-class people that spend their entire f**king paycheck that goes directly into your b**ch a**. That's exactly what the f**k..."

In response, Felix claimed that the viewer's sentiments were "victimized bulls**t." He explained:

"Yeah, that's, like, victimized bulls**t f**king braindead dumba** f**king take. I hate that s**t! So f**king cringe!"

Timestamp: 00:41:25

Arguing that the viewer should have "self-control," the Quebec native remarked:

"'I have no power over my actions. Guys, Train gambled... take my paycheck. Oh, take my paycheck, oh, my god! Oh! Dude, the world controls my actions! It's Train's fault. Dude, I'm losing control! Train gambled, guys, I can't do it!' Like dude, have some sort of f**king self-control, dumb f**k! Okay?"

xQc is a renowned figure in the livestreaming community, currently ranked as the 10th-most-popular Twitch streamer. He has been broadcasting since 2014 and currently boasts over 11.9 million followers.

