"This guy is so stupid" - xQc calls Andrew Tate "braindead" for saying women should be "banned" from gaming

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has voiced his displeasure with controversial internet personality Andrew Tate's recent remarks about women. For context, on May 15, 2024, Tate responded to Twitch partner Taylor Morgan's viral X post, in which she discussed her experience playing Riot Games' Valorant.

In the 48-second video, a player made disparaging comments about Taylor Morgan, saying:

"Be honest with me - do you know what r*pe feels like? (The streamer responds, 'No, I don't, actually.') Well, do you want to know? You're heading on that path right now. (The streamer responds, 'Are you saying you're going to r*pe me? Is that what you're saying?')

Tate responded to the streamer's request for Riot Games to take action against the player, stating that "women join men's spaces" and "ruin everything." He went on to say that "crybaby women" should be "banned" from gaming.

The "Top G" tweeted:

"Women join men's spaces and cry and b**ch and ruin everything. Waaa waaa waaa like babies. Men say the worst things to each other all day and nobody cries. (The) easiest way to fix this problem is (to) ban crybaby women from gaming. Done."

During a Kick stream earlier today (May 16, 2024), xQc came across Andrew Tate's post and labeled him "braindead" and "stupid." He elaborated:

"Oh, that's f**king braindead. Oh, my goodness, this guy is so stupid. This guy is so f**king braindead. Guys, how is that your take that like, 'Oh, dude... usually, there are more men that play this sport or whatever,' right? 'Oh, look! A woman! Haha! I will make sexual assault remarks and be f**king weird because this is a men-only space.'"

xQc added:

"Like, that's just so f**king braindead. Like, what a f**king braindead take, dude!"

"Let's go ask Tate's experience on it, and we'll have the answer to it" - When xQc confronted Andrew Tate about his contentious takes on women

This is not the first time xQc has expressed strong opinions about Andrew Tate. In July 2022, the former Overwatch pro and the professional kickboxer got together on Adin Ross' Twitch stream.

During their conversation, xQc stated that he disagreed with "most things" Tate believed in and that the 37-year-old's views on women were "bad." Providing an example, he said:

"Yeah, women can't drive is one of them. That was kinda weird."

In response, Tate insinuated that men are better drivers than women. He remarked:

"So when you see the worst parking you've ever seen in your life, you don't think it's a female, it's just as equally likely to be a man in your view."

After some back-and-forth, xQc mocked Andrew Tate, saying that whenever there was a "problem with science" or anything else, people should seek the latter's "experience":

"The next time we have a problem with science, or some s**t, or physics, why go to the internet and talk to experts? Let's go ask Tate's experience on it, and we'll have the answer to it, right?"

xQc is one of the most popular Just Chatting and gaming content creators on Twitch and Kick. At the time of writing, the Quebec native boasted over 11.9 million followers on the Amazon-owned platform.