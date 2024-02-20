"People that don't like Vanguard are stupid as f**k " - Twitch streamer Imaqtpie gives his take on Riot Games' anti-cheat system

Popular Twitch streamer Michael "Imaqtpie" recently shared his thoughts on Riot Games' anti-cheat system, Vanguard, sparking a heated discussion on Reddit. For those unaware, Vanguard is dubbed the "world's most sophisticated" anti-cheat system. It was introduced when Valorant launched in 2020. Due to its success, it will be added to League of Legends in season 14.

During Imaqtpie's livestream on February 19, 2024, a discussion about anti-cheat systems came up, and the former League of Legends pro stated that he "liked" Vanguard. Commenting on those who dislike the system, he said:

"I mean, I like Vanguard. But that's because I play Valorant, and I mean... like bro, the people that don't like Vanguard are, like, stupid as f**k because they're also the people that use, like, TikTok and s**t."

"Even if they wanted to farm your information, who gives a f**k?" - Twitch streamer Imaqtpie comments on Riot Games' Vanguard, fans react

After claiming that people who dislike Vanguard are those who "use TikTok" and similar platforms, Twitch streamer Imaqtpie stated that he was unconcerned about claims that the anti-cheat system allegedly "farms information."

He said:

"Like, I feel like I have a... I can say this s**t because I don't use any of that garbage. Like, who gives a f**k? Like, even if they wanted to farm your information, like, who gives a f**k? What info are they going to farm?"

Timestamp: 02:39:50

As mentioned earlier, the Twitch streamer's comments sparked a heated discussion on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, eliciting responses from over 355 netizens.

Redditor u/hopefuil inquired when Vanguard would be implemented in League of Legends:

According to Redditor u/MarioMainsTF, the anti-cheat system will be enabled on patch 14.5:

One community member explained why they weren't happy with League of Legends' adoption of Vanguard:

Redditor u/Stinky1790 claimed that Vanguard is a "better" anti-cheat system than other options. They added:

"the fear-mongering with Vanguard is crazy, considering how popular Valorant is. There really isn't that much risk as people like to claim. It's not perfect, though, as it often conflicts with programs completely unrelated to the game, but it's better than almost any anti-cheat right now. Nowadays, you need kernel-level anti-cheat for multiplayer games to just be fun if you play at a slightly above average level."

Here are some more notable comments:

Imaqtpie is a renowned Twitch streamer, boasting over 2.5 million followers. The Florida native played League of Legends professionally from 2011 to 2014 as the Attack Damage Carry (ADC) for the NA LCS (North American League Championship Series) team - Dignitas.