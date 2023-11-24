League of Legends LCS 2024 Rostermania:  How are all the teams shaping up ahead of the competitive season?

The League of Legends LCS 2024 off-season is in full swing after the conclusion of Worlds 2023. The region managed to achieve a quarterfinal exit courtesy of NRG. However, it was a poor year for the LCS internationally when considering the region's overall performance across MSI and Worlds. With this taken into consideration, teams are trying to take a variety of approaches to building competitive LCS rosters ahead of the next season.

With a heavy focus from many teams dedicated to giving homegrown talent a shot at the big stage, this article will help you stay up-to-date with everything that is currently going on in the League of Legends LCS off-season. The list of speculated and confirmed transfers is mentioned under the respective teams' section.

An important bit of information to keep in mind is the reduction in the number of teams participating in the 2024 LCS season. Golden Guardians and Evil Geniuses have left the LCS and only eight teams remain for the upcoming Spring Split.

Note: This article will be updated with the latest information as more rumors and news surface.

League of Legends LCS 2024 Rostermania: All confirmed and rumored transfers so far

100 Thieves

100 Thieves League of Legends LCS 2024 (Image via LoL Esports)

While 100 Thieves has not confirmed any signings yet, reports suggest that 100 Thieves Academy's top laner, Sniper, will be promoted to the main roster. The lineup is also expected to retain mid laner Quid and pair him up with former Golden Guardians jungler River.

The NA Challengers League Summer 2023 winning ADC, Meech, and former FlyQuest and Evil Geniuses support, Eyla will round out the starting five. Goldenglue is set to join the coaching staff of the team, but the head coach for the upcoming season has not been confirmed. 100 Thieves' rumored roster for LCS 2024 is:

Top - Rayan "Sniper" Shoura

Shoura Jungle - Kim "River" Dong-woo

Dong-woo Mid - Lim "Quid" Hyeon-seung

Hyeon-seung ADC - Brandon "Meech" Choi

Choi Support - Bill "Eyla" Nguyen

Nguyen Head Coach - TBA

Coach - Greyson Gregory "Goldenglue" Gilmer

Cloud9

Cloud9 League of Legends LCS 2024 (Image via LoL Esports)

Cloud9 is one of the most hyped teams heading into the upcoming LCS season, as they have already announced the return of Vulcan in the support role. The team has also signed superstar mid laner jojopyun.

Top laner Fudge, jungler Blaber, and ADC Berserker are expected to remain with the team as well. Cloud9's expected LCS 2024 roster is:

Top - Ibrahim " Fudge " Allami

" Allami Jungle - Robert " Blaber " Huang

" Huang Mid - Joseph Joon " jojopyun " Pyun

- Joseph Joon " " Pyun ADC - Kim " Berserker " Min-cheol

" Min-cheol Support - Philippe " Vulcan " Laflamme

" Laflamme Head Coach - Alfonso "Mithy" Aguirre Rodríguez

Dignitas

Dignitas League of Legends LCS 2024 (Image via LoL Esports)

Dignitas is rumored to build their League of Legends roster around top laner Rich. The team will be permanently instating jungler eXyu into the main squad. They have also reached an agreement with former Liiv Sandbox and Invictus Gaming mid laner Dove. Additionally, head coach Enatron will remain with the team, along with the addition of coach Zero from LPL's Ninjas in Pyjamas.

There have been no major reports or rumors regarding their bot lane and support position. With this in mind, the currently rumored Dignitas roster for LCS 2024 is as follows:

Top - Lee " Rich " Jae-won

" Jae-won Jungle - Lawrence Lin " eXyu " Xu

" Xu Mid - Kim " Dove " Jae-yeon

" Jae-yeon ADC - TBA

Support -TBA

Head Coach - Ilias " Enatron " Theodorou

" Theodorou Coach - Yoon "Zero" Kyung-sup

FlyQuest

FlyQuest League of Legends LCS 2024 (Image via LoL Esports)

FlyQuest is approaching the League of Legends LCS off-season in an interesting manner. The organization has reportedly reached verbal agreements with the European duo of top laner Bwipo and jungler Inspired.

They will also add mid laner Jensen while promoting ADC Massu from their academy team. Former 100 Thieves support Busio is expected to join the squad as well. The rumored FlyQuest roster for LCS 2024 is:

Top - Gabriël "Bwipo" Rau

Rau Jungle - Kacper "Inspired" Słoma

Słoma Mid - Nicolaj "Jensen" Jensen

Jensen ADC - Fahad "Massu" Abdulmalek

Abdulmalek Support - Alan "Busio" Cwalina

Cwalina Head Coach - TBA

Immortals

Immortals League of Legends LCS 2024 (Image via LoL Esports)

Immortals will be fielding three Korean players for the upcoming LCS season as they have reached a verbal agreement with former KT Rolster Challengers top laner Castle while also confirming the acquisition of mid laner Mask and support Olleh.

Jungler Armao is set to join the roster, and ADC Tactical will remain with the team for another season. Sharkz is expected to be the new head coach for this project. Immortals' expected LCS 2024 roster is:

Top - Cho "Castle" Hyeon-seong

Hyeon-seong Jungle - Jonathan "Armao" Armao

Armao Mid - Lee "Mask" Sang-hun

Sang-hun ADC - Edward "Tactical" Ra

Ra Support - Kim "Olleh" Joo-sung

Joo-sung Head Coach - Alexey "Sharkz" Taranda

NRG

NRG League of Legends LCS 2024 (Image via NRG)

There have not been many rumors and reports surrounding NRG in the current off-season. The only notable piece of news is the addition of support Huhi as the outgoing IgNar is headed to Excel Esports. The rest of the roster is likely expected to continue with the team for the next season.

NRG's expected LCS 2024 roster is:

Top - Niship "Dhokla" Doshi

Doshi Jungle - Juan Arturo "Contractz" Garcia

Garcia Mid - Cristian "Palafox" Palafox

Palafox ADC - Ian "FBI" Victor Huang

Victor Huang Support - Choi " huhi" Jae-hyun

Jae-hyun Head Coach - Thomas "Thinkcard" Slotkin

Shopify Rebellion

Shopify Rebellion League of Legends LCS 2024 (Image via LCS)

Shopify Rebellion has acquired TSM's spot ahead of the next season. The organization is expected to carry over jungler Bugi, mid laner Insanity, and head coach Reven from the 2023 TSM roster. Jungler Tomio and top laner FakeGod will join the team, with the former being a substitute for Bugi.

The bot lane for this squad will reportedly be covered by ADC Bvoy and support Zeyzal. Shopify Rebellion's expected LCS 2024 roster is:

Top - Aaron " FakeGod " Lee

Aaron " " Lee Jungle - Lee " Bugi " Seong-yeop

" Seong-yeop Jungle - Tomio Phanlith " Tomio " Chan (Substitute)

" Chan (Substitute) Mid - David " Insanity " Challe

" Challe ADC - Ju " Bvoy " Yeong-hoon

" Yeong-hoon Support - Tristan " Zeyzal " Stidam

" Stidam Head Coach - Seong "Reven" Sang-hyeon

Team Liquid

Team Liquid League of Legends LCS 2024 (Image via LoL Esports)

Impact will be returning to Team Liquid after having various stints with teams such as Evil Geniuses and FlyQuest. Former OKSavingsBank BRION jungler UmTi is also expected to join the roster. Mid laner APA is rumored to stay with the team as well. The bot lane duo of ADC Yeon and support CoreJJ are currently under contract, but their status with the squad remains unknown.

The coaching team of Team Liquid has also been shaken up as Spawn has been announced as the head coach, while Reignover will take a step back as the assistant coach. Haitham has been recruited as the Head Analyst for the team. Team Liquid's expected roster for LCS 2024 is:

Top- Jeong "Impact" Eon-young

Eon-young Jungle - Eom "UmTi" Seong-hyeon

Seong-hyeon Mid - Eain "APA" Stearns

Stearns ADC - TBA

Support - TBA

Head Coach - Jake "Spawn" Tiberi

Tiberi Assistant Coach - Kim "Reignover" Yeu-jin

Yeu-jin Head Analyst - Haitham Algbory