T1 vs. Team Liquid League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Swiss Stage of the League of Legends Worlds 2023 will kick off with T1 vs. Team Liquid. The former is the second seed from the LCK. Team Liquid, on the other hand, is the third seed from the LCS. The game between this squad and T1 is highly anticipated since it is going to feature a best-of-one format. Its winner will advance to Round 2 High Matches, while the loser will fall to Round 2 Low Matches.

Let's delve into some of their important statistics and recent results related to both squads before the T1 vs. Team Liquid matchup in League of Legends Worlds 2023.

T1 vs. Team Liquid League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

Expand Tweet

With a reliable lineup, T1 is a notable competitor at Worlds 2023, given their consistency in the League of Legends realm. However, their impressive run is yet to result in a championship victory in 2023 after a second-place finish in last year's Worlds and ending up in the runner-up positions at both LCK splits this year.

In a recent interview, Choi "Zeus" Woo-je, T1's top laner, voiced that if they cannot secure a win, the Worlds 2023 will mark the end of their tenure playing together. Moon "Oner" Hyeon-joon, this team's jungler, could be the key to victory if the League of Legends meta favors him.

With a roster full of mechanically skilled players, a successful synergy could lead this squad to claim the trophy.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, Team Liquid has seen bittersweet results this year. The team finished the LCS Spring in eighth place after displaying an underwhelming performance. However, they somehow bounced back in the Summer Split and came third in it. That solidified their qualification for League of Legends Worlds 2023.

Hong "Pyosik" Chang-hyeon, the jungler on Team Liquid, was a key factor in this qualification. He has already won the Worlds in 2022 with DRX. Additionally, the team benefits from the expertise of Jo "CoreJJ" Yong-in, the support player who helped secure a World Championship win for Samsung Galaxy in 2017.

It's quite obvious that T1 will have the upper hand against Team Liquid in the first round of the Swiss Stage at Worlds 2023. But there is always the possibility of an upset, as it is just a best-of-one series.

However, on paper, T1 should win the series with ease if their key players perform as expected.

Head-to-head

T1 has previously played against Team Liquid twice in the Mid-Season Invitational 2019, winning both games.

Previous results

T1 played their last game against Gen.G Esports in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Grand Final and lost the series 0-3.

On the other hand, Team Liquid played against NRG in the LCS Summer Lower Bracket Final and was defeated 2-3.

Worlds 2023 rosters

T1

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

Team Liquid

Top : Summit

: Summit Jungle : Pyosik

: Pyosik Mid : APA

: APA ADC : Yeon

: Yeon Support: CoreJJ

Livestream details

The date and time for the League of Legends Worlds 2023 matchup between T1 and Team Liquid are mentioned below:

PT : October 18, 10 pm

: October 18, 10 pm CET : October 19, 7 am

: October 19, 7 am IST: October 19, 10:30 am

If you want to catch the game live, you can visit the following sites:

However, there are also tons of popular streamers hosting watch parties for Worlds 2023.

Poll : Who will win the clash? T1 Team Liquid 0 votes