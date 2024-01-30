"I thought he was a man of god": Viewers react to IShowSpeed pranking Kai Cenat about getting a girl pregnant

A clip of popular YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" pranking Twitch creator Kai Cenat is garnering a lot of attention on social media after Darren duped Kai into thinking that he had gotten a girl pregnant. What has bemused viewers is that the Twitch streamer's answer to Darren's question makes it seem like Kai had gone through a similar situation.

As famous content creators, the clip of the prank has naturally gone viral, with many in the community giving their reactions. One X user expressed disappointment, noting that he had thought Kai Cenat was a "man of god," and wrote this in response:

"Wow I thought he was a man of god"

Kai Cenat's response to IShowSpeed's pregnancy scare scam goes viral

Fans of IShowSpeed will know that the streamer is prone to pranking his fellow friends and audience alike on camera. The Variety Streamer of the Year has pulled stunts on many people while streaming, and in turn, he has also been the victim of several pranks. During his recent visit to Brazil, he ended up crying on camera after another YouTuber arranged a fake kidnapping while he was roaming around a favela.

The clip has over 150K views at the time of reporting (Image via @DramaAlert)

He is also quite close to Twitch star Kai Cenat and has collaborated with him numerous times. In the clip that was shared on X, it appears that IShowSpeed called his streamer-friend up to ask for advice after faking a pregnancy scare. He told Kai that he had gotten a girl pregnant and did not want to have a baby as he was only 19 years old. In the clip, the YouTube streamer can be heard saying:

"I'm 19, I don't want no f*cking kids."

What has irked viewers, however, is that Kai, who allegedly had no idea that he was being pranked, responded by saying that he had gone through a similar thing:

"Listen to me ni**a, trust me bro, I have been through this sh*t. Trust me bro..."

At this point, the clip cuts off, but IShowSpeed can be seen baffled as he muted the audio feed abruptly. Here are some reactions from viewers, who were quite critical of Kai Cenat in the replies on X. Others mentioned that they did not care:

Some even referred to Kai Cenat calling out Lil Nas X recently for his sexual orientation after the controversy surrounding the J CHRIST music video, which came out earlier this month.