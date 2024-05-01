"I thought it would be much, much less" - xQc shocked after discovering he has spent over $150,000 on Steam

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" recently reviewed how much money he had spent on Steam. During the Just Chatting segment of his livestream on May 1, 2024, xQc reacted to a video by TikToker @fantastic_tek, in which they showcased the value of their Steam account.

This piqued the former Overwatch pro's interest, so he looked into how much he had spent on the gaming platform. He was shocked to see the figure and was unsure about whether he should reveal it on the livestream.

xQc said:

"External funds used... oh, my god! (The streamer blows a raspberry) I'm not showing it! Guys, is that... guys, if I show the screen, is it going to break it? Am I going to get scammed?"

The French-Canadian personality then displayed his Steam "External Funds Used" dashboard, which showed that he had spent a total of $151,422.93 on the service. According to him, he had spent $200,000 "pre-tax."

The content creator added:

"$150,000. Chat, that's like $200k pre-tax. 'Not that bad.' I thought it would be much, much less. I thought it would be around $75k."

Here's a screenshot revealing the money he spent on Steam:

A screenshot from the streamer's recent Twitch stream during which he revealed "External Funds Used" on Steam (Image via Twitch)

xQc says his RTP on opening cases in Counter-Strike is "4%" after discovering he had spent over $150,000 on Steam

xQc has established himself as one of the most popular Just Chatting, reaction, and gaming content creators. He is also an avid gambler who frequently hosts livestreams focused on opening loot boxes in games. Counter-Strike is a title in which the internet star frequently dabbles.

At the time of writing, the 28-year-old had streamed over 400 hours of tactical shooter gameplay and case opening. During a livestream on May 1, 2024, he revealed the amount of money he had spent on Steam, which was more than $150,000.

The Quebec native then stated that his RTP (return to player) on opening cases in Counter-Strike was "4%." He explained:

"If you think about it, chat, if you remove all my trade-ups... chat, if you remove all of my trade-ups, all of them - the RTP on cases is, like, 4%."

Timestamp: 02:08:05

In other news, xQc has commented on Kendrick Lamar's Euphoria song about Drake. Voicing his criticism about rappers, the Twitch streamer remarked that "diss tracks are lame."