"I thought she would shine if I used her" - Hibiki discusses being a Lily main, the Red Bull Kumite, Modern Controls, and more (Exclusive)

Hibiki is one of the best Street Fighter 6 players in the world and will be participating in the Red Bull Kumite. Fighting alongside illustrious players like gachikun and Big Bird, this Japanese pro has been taking the world by storm. He represents Japan’s SBI e-Sports, and thanks to a translator, we were able to sit down and chat with him about a variety of topics.

Among the things we discussed were how important events like the Red Bull Kumite are and what led him to pick Lily as a character. Lily isn’t a character I hear about as a main choice often, so this led me to watch more of the player’s matches and, frankly, be blown away.

He stands a solid chance of showing the world just how great he is during the Red Bull Kumite this weekend, and if you’ve never heard of him before, now’s the time to brush up. Here’s what the Japanese fighting game pro had to say ahead of this weekend’s event.

Hibiki the Beast on Red Bull Kumite, Ed, and more

Q. Hello, thank you for taking the time to speak with us! Could you please introduce yourself to our audience, for those who are not familiar with your work?

Hibiki: Hi, My name is "Hibiki", a member of SBI e-Sports and a Professional esports player in Japan! The character I use is Lily, and I have been ranked Top of the World in the MR ranking at times. Nice to meet you!

Q. You're one of the players taking part in the upcoming Red Bull Kumite, but how do you feel about your chances? How confident are you feeling going into the event?

Hibiki: I never thought I would be invited to the "Red Bull Kumite", which I had been watching through a monitor screen, so I was filled with anticipation and nervousness! World-class players are here, so I can't say with pride that I am confident, but I will do my best.

Q. Are there any players you're especially looking forward to playing against - whether as a rival or as someone you want to test yourself against?

Hibiki: I don't have a particular player in mind, but I am looking forward to playing against players I cannot play against in Japan!

Q. Do you feel like having esports like this helps up-and-coming players? It can be incredibly challenging to make a name for yourself in the fighting game community, even if a player has remarkable skills.

Hibiki: Esports events like this help to increase the exposure of our players! I am very grateful for these opportunities, as I believe that players who have the ability but have not yet seen the light of day can be noticed and appreciated.

Q. On that note, do you have any advice for players who want to show the world their skills and enter the world of pro-fighting games?

Hibiki: It is important to make yourself known through YouTube, Twitch, etc, but I think the best way is to actively participate in tournaments and achieve good results.

Q. You're often said to be one of the best Lily players in the world, but what led you to her? Are there any characters you're looking at as someone who could be another main pick for you?

HIbiki: I used to be a Ryu and Ken player and was planning to use Ken again in Street Fighter 6. But when I was matched with and played against a Lily player, I intuitively thought she would shine if I used her! So far, I have only practiced Lily, but I am a little curious about Akuma. If he can make up for Lily's weak matchups, I might practice him.

Q. Street Fighter 6 recently brought Ed back to the game - what's the reception been to him in Japan? We're seeing a lot of him online in the American lobbies - sometimes 5-10 of them back-to-back.

Hibiki: In Japan, Ed is a technical character, and his weaknesses have become apparent to a certain extent, so I have the image that he is currently evaluated as not so strong. Since he has just been released, there is a possibility that his reputation will improve in the future, just as Lily's reputation has improved in Japan (smile).

Q. We're about a year into SF6 now. What's the reception for Modern Controls been like in Japan? Is it used by pro players, or is it seen more as a crutch or a tool for beginners?

Hibiki: There are even professional esports players who use Modern Controls in Street Fighter 6. I don't know how Japan as a whole feels about it, but I think it's a good system that makes it easier for beginners to start playing fighting games and makes Street Fighter 6 more exciting.

Q. What are your goals for 2024 as a Street Fighter 6 player? Any major accomplishments you have your sights set on after Red Bull Kumite?

Hibiki: I started playing Street Fighter 6 as a professional esports player on December 20, 2023. So my goal is not only to win big tournaments but also to be invited to these invitation-only big tournaments and events and to have great results.

You can find Hibiki on Twitch and X.com, and the Red Bull Kumite will take place on the official Twitch and YouTube page on March 17, 2024.