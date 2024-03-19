“I am unmade”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 620 (Monday, March 18, 2024)

The 620th edition of the League of Legends LoLdle answers are now available. The questions revolve around champions in LoL, and some can be quite difficult to decipher. If you have a deep knowledge of the game's list of heroes and the lore, these questions might not be as tough. Here’s the quote puzzle from March 18:

“I am unmade in the image of my twin.”

Diana, Morgana, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 620th edition (March 18, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 18 are as follows:

Classic: Diana

Diana Quote: Morgana

Morgana Ability: Ashe; Bonus: Passive

Ashe; Passive Emoji: Lillia

Lillia Splash art: Nidalee; Bonus: Dawnbringer Nidalee

It is easy to deduce Diana’s name from the clues provided by the Targon region and the release year 2012. Additionally, Diana has been proven to be a prominent jungler in League of Legends. Furthermore, given today’s clue, "my twin," in the quote puzzle, it is obvious that Morgana is the champion being referred to.

In the ability puzzle, the photo of a blue arrow's head is rendered with Ashe's "Frost Shot." On top of that, the emoji test incorporates deer and pine tree emojis, which reveal Lillia's name. Finally, one can easily recognize the Dawnbringer splash art for Nidalee.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the past LoLdle answers are shown below:

March 17, LoLdle 619: Vel’Koz, Brand, Taliyah, Leona, K’Sante

March 16, LoLdle 618: Malphite, Cho’Gath, Illaoi, Jarvan IV, Illaoi

March 15, LoLdle 617: Nilah, Braum, Xayah, Camille, Evelynn

March 14, LoLdle 616: Zeri, Wukong Varus, Kennen, Cassiopeia

March 13, LoLdle 615: Ahri, Sylas, Rengar, Seraphine, Galio

March 12, LoLdle 614: Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko

March 8, LoLdle 610: Riven, Skarner, Zeri, Singed, Seraphine

March 7, LoLdle 609: Rengar, Miss Fortune, Rengar, Fiddlesticks, Aatrox, Kha’Zix

March 6, LoLdle 608: Rengar, Ornn, Sylas, Varus, Blitzcrank

March 5, LoLdle 607: Vladimir, Zac, LeBlanc, Lucian, Pyke

March 4, LoLdle 606: Jhin, Olaf, Azir, Fiddlesticks, Milio

March 3, LoLdle 605: Evelynn, Renekton, Sona, Illaoi, Twisted Fate

March 1, LoLdle 603: Darius, Rell, Volibear, Maokai, Kog’Maw

February 29, LoLdle 602: Master Yi, Mordekaiser, Riven, Zyra, Yasuo

February 28, LoLdle 601: Rumble, Gragas, Yone, Kalista, Karthus

February 27, LoLdle 600: Senna, Ekko, Kayle, Gragas, Jayce

February 26, LoLdle 599: Kennen, Miss Fortune, Quinn, Lissandra, Thresh

The 621st edition of League of Legends LoLdle answers will be published on March 19, 2024.