"I've got some weird s**t going on right now" - Jynxzi abruptly ends livestream after getting swatted

Twitch star Nicholas "Jynxzi" once again went viral on March 29, 2024, when he abruptly ended his livestream. The Spacestation Gaming-affiliated personality has recently made headlines after becoming embroiled in a major feud with prominent Fortnite figure Cody "Clix."

For those unaware, the content creators faced off on March 27, 2024, for a $10,000 wager on Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. After defeating Jynxzi, Clix posted an old picture of himself with the latter's girlfriend, Breckie Hill, on X. He eventually deleted his social media post.

Nicholas was displeased with the XSET co-owner's actions, accusing him of "clip farming." The two eventually connected on a call and engaged in a heated back-and-forth.

On March 29, 2024, Jynxzi's broadcast was cut short after the streamer got swatted. Claiming that he had to deal with a "weird" situation, the 22-year-old bid farewell to his audience, saying:

"Yo, chat, I'm going to be honest, bro - there's like some; bro, I've got some weird s**t going on right now. I don't know. I've got some weird s**t going on right now. I've got to, like, deal with it. Someone is just, like... just... I'm not even going to explain it. It's just weird. So, I can't even, like, stream because it's kind of important. But yeah, I've got some, like, weird s**t going on."

"There's just, like, eight cops at my house right now" - Jynxzi reveals he abruptly ended his broadcast after getting swatted while live

On March 29, 2024, Jynxzi was about three hours into his broadcast when he took a brief break. When he returned, the content creator stated he was ending his livestream because he needed to deal with something "weird."

Nicholas then revealed that police officers had arrived at his residence. He elaborated:

"Let's just say there is, like, literal, like, police officers at my... gate right now. So, I've got to go deal with that. I don't know. I'm sorry, bro. I will be back tomorrow. This s**t is so weird."

Timestamp: 02:51:45

The streamer added:

"I will be back tomorrow. I can't really stream because... yeah! I'll be back tomorrow, bro. Corny as f**k. I've got to deal with that, so I'll be back. There's just, like, eight cops at my house right now. So, I'll be back. I'm sorry, this is just a part of the internet, I guess. I don't know, maybe I just need a break from this s**t."

Jynxzi is one of the most-watched content creators on Twitch, currently ranking as the top streamer on the Amazon-owned platform. He boasts 5,270,755 followers and averages more than 97k viewers per stream.