"I will continue to work on myself" - IShowSpeed responds after 'misogynistic' comments resurface online

Popular YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" shared an official statement on his Twitter account addressing the removal of his videos from Sky Sports' social media platforms ahead of the Premier League match between Fulham and Manchester United.

Darren, who was among the attendees of the match, was invited to Sky Sports' presenter box as well as the interview room where he was seen interacting with TV presenter Geoff Shreeves. Although Sky Sports had initially publicized clips of the streamer with the media team, they soon removed them after some "misogynistic" remarks made by the 17-year-old YouTuber resurfaced online.

Addressing the entire incident, Speed said:

"I will continue to work on myself"

IShowSpeed's earnest apology to fans, says he made a "mistake"

IShowSpeed has taken to Twitter to make an official statement regarding the recent furor involving his past remarks. Although Speed had previously apologized for it, the streamer took to his socials to recount his day at Craven Cottage prior to his clips being removed.

Speaking on Sky Sports' decision to curtail his presence on their social media accounts, Darren said:

"Im 17 years old. Im 16 when that happened and made a huge mistake. It was stupid and immature. I immediately realized and apologized. I will continue to work on myself as I navigate this world, growing up online."

He further stated that he had made attempts at reaching out to Sky Sports to address the situation. He said:

"I would have loved the opportunity to have spoken with them before they made their decision. I have tried reaching out to them and will continue to do so. I'm learning everyday and totally own the mistake I made."

What did IShowSpeed say?

IShowSpeed has made a slew of remarks which have gotten him in a lot of trouble. In April 2022, he was suspended from Valorant after making a s*xist rant to a fellow teammate. He was heard saying:

"Is a b***h talking to me? Is a female talking to me? Am I tripping? Am I tripping or is a female talking to me? Is a f**king female talking to me? Get off the f**king game and do your husband's dishes, b***h! Shut up! F**k you!"

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky I now understand why Valorant queues are so unbelievably toxic. You got one of the most popular streamers on YouTube IShowSpeed saying crap like this and getting nothing but praise and laughs. Crap is whack

Furthermore, in 2021, while being invited to an e-dating stream on Adin Ross' channel, Speed made a violent and s*xually suggestive remark to a female participant. Following the comments, he was permanently banned from Twitch. The streamer has remained suspended on the Amazon-owned platform ever since.

IShowSpeed has also been involved in a crypto project controversy after promoting it in a recent stream. To read more about the story, click here.

