"If a crazy person like that came up to me..." - Asmongold reacts to stream sniper telling HasanAbi to stop drinking Coke Zero on stream

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has reacted to the recent incident involving political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi." For context, on March 31, 2024, the Turkish-American personality went viral after a stream sniper confronted him about drinking Coke Zero during an IRL stream in Australia.

Here's what the stream sniper told HasanAbi:

"I'm sorry. I forgot to say - you need to stop drinking Coke Zero on stream. It's a boycott. You are preaching pro-Palestine and you're drinking boycotted stuff. Please, Hasan, at least pretend, do it off-stream. Please, just pretend."

In response, the 32-year-old said:

"I'll put it in a glass. Is Pepsi okay? I didn't know it was like that."

The stream sniper replied:

"No!"

Asmongold explained what he would do if someone confronted him by saying:

"If a crazy person like that came up to me, I would immediately be like, 'You're so right! That's completely true! I'm so sorry.' And I would tell them whatever they need to hear in order for them to leave because I don't know what they're going to do."

"Society has had a profound and negative impact" - Asmongold comments on HasanAbi getting confronted by stream sniper during an IRL stream in Australia

During the Just Chatting segment of his recent livestream, Asmongold reacted to user @jstlk_'s post on X, which featured HasanAbi's interaction with a stream sniper in Australia.

After hearing them tell the political commentator that he should stop drinking Coke Zero during his livestream because it is a "boycotted" product, Zack remarked:

"Shutting down the mental institutions and society has had a profound and negative impact on the public at large. It's had a profound and terrible impact."

Timestamp: 01:35:00

The One True King (OTK) co-founder's attention was drawn to Twitch chatters' comments, suggesting that HasanAbi handled the situation effectively. He responded:

"'He handled it well.' Yeah, Hasan, he's fine. He's fine. It's people like this, the same thing, where they are so hyper-fixated on, like, one specific thing, on one issue that everything that they see in a world is viewed through that lens."

Asmongold added:

"Whenever they see Coke Zero, they see this is like, you know, Palestine. Or something like that. And, it's such a world-view that what these people end up doing is they alienate other people against them. This is just, like, really, really pathetic. Right? It's really bad."

In other news, on March 31, 2024, Asmongold called out Twitch after multiple streamers were banned and unbanned during the implementation of the new Sexual Content Policy. According to him, changes to the platform's Terms of Service had "no logic involved."