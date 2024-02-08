“If you drop to 165, I’ll fight you” - Sneako accepts Vitaly's challenge to fight at Adin Ross' upcoming boxing event

Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" has expressed interest in squaring off against none other than OG YouTuber and Kick streamer Vitaly. The two were discussing the current impact of the boxing scene, especially about an upcoming event that Adin Ross is set to host later this year. Both the streamers have also previously received callouts from other creators.

During their conversation, Sneako revealed that he would consider boxing Vitaly if he were to drop down in weight, given that the latter is significantly heavier. He said:

"If you drop to 165 (pounds), I’ll fight you.”

Sneako open to fighting Vitaly in Adin Ross' card

During the IRL stream with Vitaly, controversial streamer Sneako revealed that if Vitaly were to lose some weight and reach a similar weight category, he would be open to fighting him.

Vitaly asked:

"Why don't you wanna fight anybody?"

Nico responded:

"I do wanna fight."

After a couple of dialogue exchanges, Vitaly said:

"How much do you weigh? (Nico responds "165") So, if I drop to 165 (pounds), are you down (to fight me)? What do you think is gonna happen?"

Nico, however, had skepticism regarding his claims and said he wouldn't be able to drop to such a number. Vitaly responded:

"Why not? They do it for acting. They just eat an apple a day for a year."

Nico stated:

"There's no chance you will dedicate so much time to spar me on Adin's f**king ghetto card."

Despite both showing interest in taking on each other, whether the two would indeed fight remains to be seen. Additionally, they both have their streaming schedules, making it difficult for them to train for a fight consistently.

Vitaly was certainly more optimistic about the potential boxing match. In fact, during a stream in January, he also issued a challenge to Zias, another creator, to fight on Adin Ross' card. Watch the clip here:

Sneako has also been engaged in a verbal altercation with another individual. Recently, four-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion Mikey Musumeci challenged Nico to an MMA fight and labeled the latter as a "bully."

Sneako naturally wasn't eager to face off against an actual combat sports athlete. However, he eventually mentioned that he would be open to the fight if Mikey arranged an interview between him and Mark Zuckerberg, as Mark is friends with Mikey.